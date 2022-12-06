Read full article on original website
Clippers' Terance Mann (concussion) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mann is in concussion protocol and is questionable to face Washington on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.9 minutes against the Wizards. Mann's Saturday projection includes 5.2 points,...
Ben Simmons (injury management) out Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Simmons is one of them, listed out due to rleft knee/calf injury management. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Markieff Morris should see a boost in minutes.
Kyrie Irving (adductor) won't play Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Irving is one of them, listed out due to left adductor tightness. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Edmond Sumner should see a boost in minutes.
Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) not listed for Nets Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eight players have been ruled out for the Nets on the second leg of their back-to-back set. However, Watanabe is not one of them, making his long-awaited return to the court due to a hamstring ailment. He very well may start on the wing with everyone else sidelined.
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
Kevin Durant (injury management) out Saturday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Durant is one of them, listed out due to right knee injury management. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Kessler Edwards should see a boost in minutes.
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Mike Conley (knee) playing bench role for Utah with minutes restriction on Friday night
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (knee) will not start in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will come off the bench after head coach Will Hardy stated he was not ready to start for conditioning reasons. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 497.4 minutes this season, Conley is averaging 0.95...
Austin Reaves operating in bench role for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Reaves will come off the bench after Patrick Beverley was picked as Friday's starter. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to produce 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
Celtics' Al Horford (health protocols) out on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Horford will remain sidelined due to health protocols and will not be available to face the Warriors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (leg) ruled out on Friday, Caris LeVert to start
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (leg) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Mitchell will sit out at home after he experienced right leg soreness. Expect Caris Levert to see a boost in usage versus a Kings' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating. LeVert's current projection includes...
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) out on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. House will sit out at home after he was ruled out with a left foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court Iq in 167.9 minutes...
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. James will make his return after he sat out one game with an ankle ailment. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.6 points,...
