Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eight players have been ruled out for the Nets on the second leg of their back-to-back set. However, Watanabe is not one of them, making his long-awaited return to the court due to a hamstring ailment. He very well may start on the wing with everyone else sidelined.

1 HOUR AGO