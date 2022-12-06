Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC brings a winter wonderland to Little Cities and features two new islands to visit and a ton of snow-themed buildings and activities to partake in. Snowy Islands is the first paid DLC for LIttle Cities and will arrive on Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 on December 8, 2022.
Horizon Forbidden West gets Burning Shores DLC in 2023
Horizon Forbidden West expansion is officially on the way
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Season of the Seraph Trailer
Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph will be available starting today, December 6, 2022, through February 28, 2023. Watch the thrilling trailer for Season of the Seraph, featuring new seasonal activities, weekly missions that culminate to the discovery of a new Exotic weapon, a brand-new dungeon, some PvP updates, and more. A Ubisoft collaboration brings in-game ornaments to players who can now dress as iconic assassins in Destiny 2. Additionally, annual events such as The Dawning and Moments of Triumph are also back this Season for Guardians to celebrate the holidays.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Transformers Reactivate Gets Mysterious Cinematic Trailer
Transformers Reactivate, a new title from developer Splash Damage, got a mysterious trailer at The Game Awards. The trailer shows a team of scientists working to awake a Transformer, who appears to be Bumblebee. Most of the trailer is shown from the perspective of the Transformer, as the team of...
IGN
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
The Ghostbusters renaissance continues, as the debut trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was revealed during The Game Awards. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and takes place in San Francisco. As the newest...
Gamespot
Anime MMORPG Blue Protocol Will Release In 2023
Bandai Namco has announced more details about the English-language release of its anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol. The game will be releasing in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Amazon Games in partnership for the western release. Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG developed in tandem by Bandai...
Gamespot
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
Gamespot
Baldurs Gate 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Larian Studios is thrilled to reveal a brand-new trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 during The Game Awards, giving fans a first look at some familiar, legendary faces, as well as the game’s namesake city of Baldur’s Gate. Most importantly, however, the video reveals when players will get to roll the (digital) dice, when Baldur’s Gate 3 officially launches in August 2023.
Gamespot
Witcher: Blood Origin's Èile Is A "Child Soldier, Bred For War," Star Reveals
This Christmas, there's a new Witcher series headed to Netflix. Titled Witcher: Blood Origin, the four-episode standalone series follows the creation of the first Witcher--a thousand years before Geralt was out and about slaying beasts. In a new video for the upcoming show, we get to know a bit more about one of the lead characters of the show, Èile.
Gamespot
Hades 2 By Supergiant Games Announced At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Gamespot
Death Stranding 2 Officially Announced
After tweeting about starting a "new journey" earlier this month, veteran game designer Hideo Kojima has officially unveiled his next game at The Game Awards. It is Death Stranding 2, a game that Norman Reedus announced himself many months ago. Kojima himself appeared on stage at The Game Awards to...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
Gamespot
PS5's Returnal Officially Coming To PC In 2023
Announced during The Game Awards, Returnal, PlayStation Studios' bullet-hell roguelite, is coming to PC in 2023. While no exact date in 2023 was given, the teaser for the PC release stated that it's "coming soon." The PC port of Returnal appears to include many of the free content updates that...
Comments / 0