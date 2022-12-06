ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,. with up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the. southern Tug Hill and western Catskills. * WHERE...In New York, Chenango,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following. counties, Callahan, Runnels and Taylor. *...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Troopers: 'Multiple fatalities' in fiery crash in Maine

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — There were “multiple fatalities” when a vehicle carrying at least some Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, Maine State Police said. Three Maine Maritime Academy students were taken to local hospitals, and Maine Maritime President...
MAINE STATE
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
EUREKA, CA

