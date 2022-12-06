Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
KMOV
Charges allege St. Francois County man murdered father
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr. Thursday with the murder of his father. The St. Francois Sheriff said in a press release that charges allege Fischbeck killed his father, David L. Fischbeck Sr., at the family’s home in Farmington on Wednesday, December 7. The release did not say how the father was murdered.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that it involved two men. One was shot in the leg and survived. The other was shot in the neck and has been declared deceased.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged for allegedly firing shots at cars, store front in St. Clair
A Franklin County man faces several felony charges for allegedly firing into two vehicles in St. Clair. Ricky Walton, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.
myleaderpaper.com
Man working at Arnold Taco Bell charged with felonies for allegedly shooting customer
A St. Louis man who was working at the Taco Bell, 1932 Richardson Road, in Arnold and got into a dispute with a customer is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly shooting the customer in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, according to court records. Herbert Williams Harris, 24, of...
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested for setting house on fire last weekend
A Crawford County man is charged with setting a house fire earlier this week. Nathan Cassidy, 36, of Steelville, was charged yesterday with one count of second-degree arson. He’s being held with no bond. The fire was reported Sunday at a home in the 100 block of McCormick Road...
Farmington man accused of killing his father
A 33-year-old Farmington man is in jail on allegations he murdered his father.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
KMOV
ISP looking for car from deadly November hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in late November. A 42-year-old Arnold, Missouri, man died after a crash on Illinois Route 157...
Washington Missourian
Mom charged with child endangerment after child brings loaded gun to elementary school
A Villa Ridge woman has been charged with child endangerment after one of her children took a loaded handgun to a Franklin County elementary school in October, according to documents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. The case against Erica Lemieux, 30, dates back to Oct. 5, 2022, when...
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
KMOV
Police: Woman tackled by St. Louis school officials after firing gun during dismissal
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was tackled by St. Louis school officials after allegedly shooting at three girls during dismissal Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis police said the 20-year-old woman confronted three girls, ages 14, 16 and 17, during school dismissal in the 300 block of N. 15th Street around 3:30 p.m. regarding prior personal matters. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly shot at the victims.
Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.
4 teens now facing federal charges in April shooting death of taxi driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four teenagers are now facing federal charges in the deadly shooting of a taxi driver found in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School in April. In a press release, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming's office said 19-year-olds Tywon Harris and Coron Dees and...
FOX2now.com
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted 48-year-old man at a Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, he pulled out a weapon and advanced toward them. One detective then fired. Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged …. Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted...
myleaderpaper.com
Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt
Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
kfmo.com
Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
Comments / 7