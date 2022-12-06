(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.

