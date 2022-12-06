ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 7

Related
KMOV

Charges allege St. Francois County man murdered father

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr. Thursday with the murder of his father. The St. Francois Sheriff said in a press release that charges allege Fischbeck killed his father, David L. Fischbeck Sr., at the family’s home in Farmington on Wednesday, December 7. The release did not say how the father was murdered.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that it involved two men. One was shot in the leg and survived. The other was shot in the neck and has been declared deceased.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Steelville man arrested for setting house on fire last weekend

A Crawford County man is charged with setting a house fire earlier this week. Nathan Cassidy, 36, of Steelville, was charged yesterday with one count of second-degree arson. He’s being held with no bond. The fire was reported Sunday at a home in the 100 block of McCormick Road...
STEELVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

ISP looking for car from deadly November hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in late November. A 42-year-old Arnold, Missouri, man died after a crash on Illinois Route 157...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Police: Woman tackled by St. Louis school officials after firing gun during dismissal

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was tackled by St. Louis school officials after allegedly shooting at three girls during dismissal Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis police said the 20-year-old woman confronted three girls, ages 14, 16 and 17, during school dismissal in the 300 block of N. 15th Street around 3:30 p.m. regarding prior personal matters. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly shot at the victims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt

Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Fischbeck Charged with Killing Father

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 33 year old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr., is charged with murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action after he is alleged to have stabbed his father to death Wednesday night. A probable statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department shows deputies received a call at 7:41 to check the well being of David L. Fischbeck Sr. Upon arrival officers saw Fischbeck Jr. leaving the home with blood on his clothing, face, arms, legs, back, and feet. They discovered his father's body inside. Fischbeck Jr. was taken into custody and is being held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond. Reports show police had responded to disturbances between Fischbeck and his son in the past. According to the casenet website no initial court date has been set for Fischbeck.
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy