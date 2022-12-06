Read full article on original website
Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Clippers-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards.
numberfire.com
Kyrie Irving (adductor) won't play Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Irving is one of them, listed out due to left adductor tightness. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Edmond Sumner should see a boost in minutes.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Miami Dolphins. Williams was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. The mid-week upgrade puts him on track to be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 11 and just the second time since Week 7. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (illness) available for Week 14
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) is available for Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill's illness, which kept him out of practice on Thursday, is "gone" according to Mike McDaniel. Hill should be good to go against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Our models expect him to see 10.8 targets against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) out again on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bates-Diop continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Malaki Branham could remain in the first five with Bates-Diop out again.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. In 18 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (hamstring) remains out for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined this past week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 6 games this season, Harris is averaging...
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) not listed for Nets Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eight players have been ruled out for the Nets on the second leg of their back-to-back set. However, Watanabe is not one of them, making his long-awaited return to the court due to a hamstring ailment. He very well may start on the wing with everyone else sidelined.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
numberfire.com
Denver's Courtland Sutton (hamstring) ruled out in Week 14
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) will not play in Week 14's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sutton will not be available after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13. Expect Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton to see more targets against a Kansas City unit allowing 31.5 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (ankle) questionable in Week 14
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 14's game versus the Carolina Panthers. Walker's status is heading towards the wrong side of questionable after he missed practice time with his ankle injury. Expect Travis Homer to see more touches against a Carolina unit allowing 22.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Walker is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren starting for Pistons on Friday; Marvin Bagley to bench
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren has come off the bench for the entirety of the season thus far. However, that will change to begin the weekend. He is getting the call up to the first unit, starting at center versus Steven Adams. In a corresponding move, Marvin Bagley will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) starting in Friday's lineup, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith will make his 25th start this season after he missed one game with a knee ailment. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) probable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday. Our models expect him to see 32.8 minutes against Utah. Murray's Saturday projection...
