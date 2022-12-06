Read full article on original website
james bagos
3d ago
Ok so they pay 284,000. Is that money going to be divided between the affected homeowners or is the city going to put it in the general fund to never be seen again? It should at least go into the neighborhoods the pollution is affecting.
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
I-75 closed in Detroit, and 3 more construction projects to be aware of this weekend
The full closure of a stretch of I-75 in the City of Detroit headlines this weekend’s roadwork rundown, announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
MDOT: I-75 and I-94 require closures in Metro Detroit this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-75MDOT says Bridging America North will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets in Detroit. Crews will work on bridge beam setting as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.Northbound I-75 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Southbound I-75 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.In addition to this, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., there will be one lane open on northbound I-75 from I-96 to Brush Street. The northbound and...
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer
A Moroun-owned concrete company's request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit's Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that's ...
Detroit News
How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
fox2detroit.com
Master home inspector raises alarm on DMC, Henry Ford parking structure safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
Immortalized in a White Stripes song, the motel could be reborn as apartments or a hotel
Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week
Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week
Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Dam downgraded to ‘poor’ condition as removal plans proceed
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam, dating back to 1867 and rebuilt in 1920, is officially in “poor” condition, a new inspection revealed, as officials continue the slow march toward its removal from the Huron River. The inspection from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Autoblog
GM's Mary Barra predicts consumers will embrace EVs, is optimistic for return to office, union talks
DETROIT -- General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra expects U.S. car buyers will eventually embrace EVs, is optimistic about 2023 contract talks with the UAW and has no plan to vacate the chief executive’s spot anytime soon after nine years leading the nation’s largest automaker. In her...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
