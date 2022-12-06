Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
City Cites Progress Regarding LPD Independent Workplace Assessment
LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 8)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins today (Thursday) said the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) continues to make progress implementing recommendations made in the 21st Century Policing Solutions (21CP) workplace assessment completed this fall. Commissioned by Mayor Gaylor Baird in 2021, the...
kfornow.com
Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
kfornow.com
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: No. 7 Nebraska Ends Season In NCAA Regional Semifinal To No. 9 Oregon
LOUISVILLE, KY–(NU Athletics Dec. 8)–The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at...
kfornow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: Mustangs Shutout Knights In OT to Secure Win
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Two-time defending Class A boys state basketball champion Millard North managed to erase a 13-point deficit and came away with a ten-point overtime victory Friday night over Lincoln Southeast. The Mustangs scored 10 unanswered points in the overtime frame to get a 50-40 victory over the...
kfornow.com
BASKETBALL: LCS Girls Stay Undefeated In Rivalry Game With Lutheran
LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 9)–For the first time in two years, the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team managed to get a win over cross-town rival Lincoln Lutheran. The Crusaders took off to a 22-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 63-37 victory Friday night over the Warriors in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln at the LCS gym.
