LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 9)–For the first time in two years, the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team managed to get a win over cross-town rival Lincoln Lutheran. The Crusaders took off to a 22-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 63-37 victory Friday night over the Warriors in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln at the LCS gym.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO