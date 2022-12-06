Dismembered body reportedly found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road in Mississippi

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — A dismembered body was reportedly found on Saturday in a toolbox that was left on the side of a rural road in Pearl River County, Mississippi.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area on Burge and Reyer Road about possible human remains, according to The Sun Herald.

PRCSO Sheriff David Allison told The Sun Herald that the remains were identified as a 24-year-old white man.

Coroner Derek Turnage identified the name of the victim to WLOX as Seth Colter Odom. Investigators were able to identify him based on his tattoos and social media posts.

Turnage also told WLOX that Odom was possibly deceased for about a week or longer when his remains were found.

WHLT reported that the remains were taken to the state’s medical examiner’s office to determine the man’s exact cause of death which appears to be a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

