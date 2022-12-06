Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year to...
Law enforcement train to handle active shooters in schools
Protecting children in the classroom is the goal of a new facility coming to northeast Arkansas. K12 protection solutions plans to establish its first regional training center to teach law enforcement how to handle an active shooter situation in a school. Protecting children in the classroom is the goal of...
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Court records show Fuquay-Varina student got access to gun
It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
Juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School, man faces misdemeanor charge
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed Thursday before classes began after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the first floor of the building. Friday will be a teacher work day to allow students to process the events.
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting
ST. PAUL, MINN. — Police on Thursday released video from body and squad car cameras that they said shows an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul officer and the man he fatally shot, but the family of the dead man said the images fell short of their calls for full transparency.
RAW: Fuquay-Varina Middle School on lockdown
Parents wait to pick up their children at Fuquay-Varina Middle School after the school was put on lockdown Thursday morning. A student was found to have fired a gun on campus.
