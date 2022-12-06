ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year to...
Law enforcement train to handle active shooters in schools

Protecting children in the classroom is the goal of a new facility coming to northeast Arkansas. K12 protection solutions plans to establish its first regional training center to teach law enforcement how to handle an active shooter situation in a school. Protecting children in the classroom is the goal of...
Court records show Fuquay-Varina student got access to gun

It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Police on Thursday released video from body and squad car cameras that they said shows an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul officer and the man he fatally shot, but the family of the dead man said the images fell short of their calls for full transparency.
RAW: Fuquay-Varina Middle School on lockdown

Parents wait to pick up their children at Fuquay-Varina Middle School after the school was put on lockdown Thursday morning. A student was found to have fired a gun on campus. Parents wait to pick up their children at Fuquay-Varina Middle School after the school was put on lockdown Thursday morning. A student was found to have fired a gun on campus.

