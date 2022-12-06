Read full article on original website
Capital Region hospitals, lawmakers raise alarm about staffing shortages during winter disease season
Lawmakers and health care officials are sounding the alarm about crises facing upstate hospitals. Upstate New York hospitals face a thorny problem: declining revenue exacerbated by staffing shortages and patient overflow. Lawmakers say New York faces being short 30,000 registered nurses by 2030. A survey by the non-profit Iroquois Healthcare...
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter
Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
How long until New Yorkers can buy cannabis in stores?
New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.
New York's pandemic preparedness equipment is up for auction
Early in the pandemic, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on TV. He tried to calm worried citizens and update them on the state's efforts to build medical facilities and get the medical gear necessary to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
Siena poll: New Yorkers planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year
Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers surveyed recently in a Siena College poll plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year, compared to last year. The survey showed that 22% of state residents plan to spend more this year, which is up from 17% who planned to spend more in 2021.
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024
It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
