kswo.com
Girls Wrestling continues to grow
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I’m here for the Wrestle Like A Girl Invitational at Cache High School. This event is in year two. Last year they had 150 girls and this year it’s double. Cache high school introduced their wrestling program last year and this season Duncan High...
kswo.com
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition. MacArthur hosted 65 middle and high school archers from across southwest Oklahoma as they competed against each other for the win. Participating schools included Macarthur High, the Lawton Academy of...
kswo.com
Round One of the Chattanooga SW Shootout
Lawton High, Eisenhower win, MacArthur loses on Day Two of Great Plains Invitational. Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Girls Wrestling continues to grow. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One...
kswo.com
‘Messiah’ performance happening Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium stage will once again be filled with a chorus representing more than 30 different church congregations and orchestra’s for the 81st performance of ‘Messiah.’. The one-hour performance will happen at 7:30...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
kswo.com
Lawton High advances to finals of Great Plains Invitational
Duke, Frederick boys to meet in Finals of Geronimo Dome Classic. Sterling girls advance to face Hydro-Eakly in the Championship. Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. LHS beats NW Classen. Mac tops OKC Storm. Ike falls to Putnam City.
kswo.com
Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational
Henson headed to Independence CC. Lewis signs with OCU.
kswo.com
Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew. Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations. The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas...
kswo.com
Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders were in Comanche County on Friday, to dedicate a portion of a highway to honor a major figure in Southwest Oklahoma. The ‘Edward A. Hilliary Jr. Memorial Highway’, a stretch of road off Highway 58 and Highway 49 outside...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
kswo.com
Fort Sill’s ‘Candlelight Stroll’ takes place Sunday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum is holding their 27th annual Candlelight Stroll around the Old Post Quadrangle. It is happening Sunday evening between 5:30 and 7:45. The event takes attendees on a trip back to the 1870′s, to find out what life...
Yelp’s Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022
If you’re looking for great barbecue, you’re in the right place. We Texans take a lot of pride in our food. Everyone I know owns a grill at the very least, and most of us have a smoker. Backyard barbecues are life in our neck of the woods.
kswo.com
VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its 33rd annual Veterans benefits symposium in Lawton, instead of Oklahoma City, for the first time since its creation. The symposium is set up to get Veterans Resource Officers, or veterans themselves, up to date with the latest...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
kswo.com
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. The trucks opened at 7 a.m. ready to accept donations all day for the 7th annual Share Your Christmas until 7 p.m. Shoppers were encouraged to pick up non-perishable food items and/or toys for children as they made their way through the store.
kswo.com
Ft. Sill families reunite before holidays
Ft. Sill, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away. After 9 months abroad at Camp Casey, the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is back just in time for the holidays. “I...
kswo.com
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
kswo.com
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
