Bethlehem, PA

sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after shooting in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
WBRE

School custodian charged after wiretap violation

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school janitor is in custody after a police investigation revealed he allegedly violated the Wiretap Act. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on November 7, their Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into allegations that an employee of the Pocono Mountain School District violated the Wiretap Act. […]
HENRYVILLE, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested after five-week long drug investigation in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A five-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Phillipsburg has led to the arrest of a Warren County man, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. A search warrant was recently executed at the residence of Paul Smith III, 44,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
