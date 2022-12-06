Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Related
Troopers witness Allentown argument that leads to gunshot, arrest suspect: police
Pennsylvania State Police say troopers passing through Allentown witnessed an altercation that led to a gunshot early Saturday and quickly arrested a suspect for attempted homicide. The troopers with state police at Bethlehem were taking a prisoner arrested on suspicion of DUI to Lehigh County Central Booking in Allentown when...
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after shooting in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shooting in Bethlehem has left one man in the hospital and another behind bars. It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Police say 21-year-old Heriberto Garcia got into a fight with a group of people and fired a shot during the altercation. That shot hit a man, who police say is now in stable condition at the hospital.
P’burg man arrested in drug raid on charges of dealing heroin, cocaine
A five-week investigation into heroin sales in Phillipsburg resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old town man, the Warren County prosecutor reports. A search warrant was served Dec. 1 in a residence in the 400 block of South Main Street and Paul Smith III was taken into custody, Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
Sources: Husband of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi taken into custody
Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi of Sellersville, Pa. was last seen on October 10.
School custodian charged after wiretap violation
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school janitor is in custody after a police investigation revealed he allegedly violated the Wiretap Act. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on November 7, their Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into allegations that an employee of the Pocono Mountain School District violated the Wiretap Act. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Coroner releases cause of death for 2 firefighters who died in West Penn Twp. blaze; manner of death 'pending investigation'
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for two firefighters who died after a house fire broke out in Schuylkill County Wednesday. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli, died due to asphyxia and thermal injuries...
Man tried to rob Slate Belt gas station but fled with nothing, cops say
A man who tried to rob a Slate Belt gas station didn’t get money or cigarettes, but he was arrested soon after the attempt, Bangor police said. The robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Valero gas station at 133 S. First St. in Bangor. The man,...
One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after five-week long drug investigation in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A five-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Phillipsburg has led to the arrest of a Warren County man, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. A search warrant was recently executed at the residence of Paul Smith III, 44,...
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
wrnjradio.com
2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LehighValleyLive.com
Two truck drivers injured in fiery crash that closed I-78 lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Interstate 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
16-year-old from P’burg likely targeted in shooting outside Palmer Township Wawa, DA says
The victim of Tuesday evening’s shooting in a Palmer Township shopping center was likely targeted, suffered a wound to the midsection and has undergone surgery, the Northampton County district attorney reports. The 16-year-old from Phillipsburg was attacked about 5:45 p.m. in the Wawa parking lot by two men wearing...
Teacher injured breaking up fight at Norristown Area High School, student arrested
A teacher was injured and a student arrested after a large fight at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 9