Police seek person who stole student artwork from SUNY Purchase College

Two pieces of student art were stolen from SUNY Purchase College over the weekend.

Every semester, graduating art students at the college have a senior thesis exhibition where they display their work in the Visual Arts Building.

Jackson Gautreau says he noticed last weekend one of his pieces was missing, along with another art piece from a fellow student.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Police say the same suspect was involved in a similar incident back in May.

Jackson provided News 12 with a photo of the man police are looking for.



In a statement, the Purchase College Police Chief Dayton Tucker said the investigation is ongoing and "our Investigators are working diligently with local law enforcement in the region to solve and close the case."