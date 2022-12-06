ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Police seek person who stole student artwork from SUNY Purchase College

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIA0i_0jZcovym00

Two pieces of student art were stolen from SUNY Purchase College over the weekend.

Every semester, graduating art students at the college have a senior thesis exhibition where they display their work in the Visual Arts Building.

Jackson Gautreau says he noticed last weekend one of his pieces was missing, along with another art piece from a fellow student.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Police say the same suspect was involved in a similar incident back in May.

Jackson provided News 12 with a photo of the man police are looking for.

In a statement, the Purchase College Police Chief Dayton Tucker said the investigation is ongoing and "our Investigators are working diligently with local law enforcement in the region to solve and close the case."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy