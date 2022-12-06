ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Wizards prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022

Don't look now, but a very intriguing inter-conference duel between two scuffling squads is on tap for this evening as the Los Angeles Clippers will travel east to our nation's capital to do battle with the Washington Wizards. With that being said, let's take a look at our NBA odds series where our Clippers-Wizards prediction and […]
ClutchPoints

4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch

No one would be surprised if the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in an NBA Finals rematch come June. But that distinct possibility says much more about the Celtics' continued improvement and overall parity of the Western Conference this season than the Warriors living up to the standard they set last season […]
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raptors' stance on potential trades amid so-so season

The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam's continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto's .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team's worst enemy.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

