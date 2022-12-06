YOU CAN GO YOUR OWN WAY: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent, Burgess scoops this morning. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” the Arizona lawmaker told him in a 45-minute interview. Whether or not she sticks to that will be pivotal to Democrats’ control of the upper chamber next session, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was expecting to have a cut-and-dried 51-senator majority. Now it’s 50-49 … and Sinema.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO