POLITICO
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Elon Musk’s release of Twitter documents on Hunter Biden has slowed. Here’s why.
Why Twitter was saving its Hunter Biden files — and why Musk’s promised revelations haven’t come out faster.
70% of voters want JFK assassination records released
Why the JFK assassination documents were delayed? Why do people want JFK assassination records?
POLITICO
Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
‘It was all about the United States’: Democrats unrepentant as allies fume over trade rules
The Democratic lawmakers who created tax incentives for electric vehicles make no bones about their intention to benefit North American manufacturers and not their overseas competitors.
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
Trump’s push for a special master in Mar-a-Lago docs case comes to an end
The appeals court formalized its ruling Thursday afternoon.
Ope, sorry: Midwestern House Dems push for leaders between the coasts
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell and her allies are done being polite about Democrats' lack of leadership in the Heartland.
POLITICO
Warning: The Florida Legislature is coming to town
Hello and welcome to Thursday. Coming attractions— Get ready for another stealth session of Florida legislators where big changes could be coming for homeowners and residents dealing with a teetering insurance market. There may also be another taxpayer-funded bailout of private companies. Trust us — In just five days,...
POLITICO
Sinema's holiday gift to Biden
Presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma and 141 Tribes Standing for Tribal Sovereignty. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Myah Ward. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. When President...
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
How the plan to pass a weed package went awry
Opposition from key Republicans, most notably Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, derailed hopes of attaching cannabis provisions to a must-pass defense spending bill.
POLITICO
The Sherrod Brown Show
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Sinema shakes up the Senate
YOU CAN GO YOUR OWN WAY: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent, Burgess scoops this morning. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” the Arizona lawmaker told him in a 45-minute interview. Whether or not she sticks to that will be pivotal to Democrats’ control of the upper chamber next session, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was expecting to have a cut-and-dried 51-senator majority. Now it’s 50-49 … and Sinema.
POLITICO
There's tons of praise for Joe Biden securing the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody — but also criticism about not securing Paul Whelan's release.
Retiring Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), out of step with the Republican Party in many ways, also criticized the deal. It's a common sentiment among Republicans. Here's Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the head of the Senate Republican campaign arm. For their parts, most Democrats hailed the action from the Biden administration...
Private RNC member emails reveal anger at Trump, frustration with McDaniel’s response to him
In missives sent to all 168 members, several committeemen expressed horror with the Nick Fuentes dinner. One wanted the chair to speak out.
POLITICO
The perils of party switching
SWAPPING JERSEYS — The detailed choreography surrounding Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch today obscures the fact that it’s a familiar Washington story. Since the 1990s, close to two dozen D.C. lawmakers have looked to the horizon and decided their long-term political interests were better served by changing sides.
POLITICO
Inside Biden’s decision to bring Brittney Griner home now
With help from Jonathan Lemire, Phelim Kine and Daniel Lippman. For the last few weeks, President JOE BIDEN has been tasked with deciding the immediate futures of two Americans in Russian captivity, with a catch — he can’t free them both. Biden was convinced it was now or...
POLITICO
A peek under the hood at Demand Justice
FIRST IN PI — UNDER THE HOOD AT DEMAND JUSTICE: The liberal judicial advocacy group Demand Justice and its charitable arm Demand Justice Initiative brought in nearly $9 million last year between the two, according to tax filings shared exclusively with PI and POLITICO's Hailey Fuchs. — The two...
POLITICO
How viable is the new plan to stop Medicare cuts?
With Alice Miranda Ollstein, David Lim and Megan R. Wilson. ANOTHER STAB AT MEDICARE CUTS — Amid the year-end efforts to avert Medicare cuts for providers, a new fix is being proposed — but not everyone’s on board. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced a bill earlier this...
