WPFO

Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
WPFO

Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WPFO

Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
WPFO

Lewiston students take the lead on mental health issues

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Students in Lewiston are leading the way when it comes to talking about mental health. Lewiston's Youth Advisory Council hosted a discussion Thursday night about the issue. Several studies have shown that the pandemic accelerated a youth mental health crisis that was already building. Educators say it's...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades

"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
wabi.tv

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
Q97.9

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
WPFO

A merry return to pre-pandemic holiday madness in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since 2019, one of downtown Portland’s most popular holiday shopping events is back. Merry Madness starts Thursday, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. It's described as a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza. If you're lucky enough to get a...
