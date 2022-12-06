Read full article on original website
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
Oppose Schools Secretly Gender Transitioning Kids? That’s Intolerance, Says Sun Journal
The Lewiston Sun Journal news coverage of a school policy fight in the Oxford Hills School District left some readers scratching their heads Thursday night over reporter Nicole Carter’s blithe accusations of intolerance. Earlier in the week, parents in the school district successfully stalled a proposed policy that would...
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
Report: 2 Oxford Hills school board members resign amid gender identity policy controversy
PORTLAND (WGME) – There is continuing fallout in the wake of Oxford Hills considering a student gender identity policy. The proposed policy would allow students to choose the gender with which they identify and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
Gardiner Regional Middle School closes Friday due to illness
GARDINER, Maine — Gardiner Regional Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a significant rise in staff and student illness. According to a community message issued by MSAD 11 Superintendent of Schools Patricia Hopkins, 24 staff members and more than 20 percent of students were absent on Thursday.
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
Lewiston students take the lead on mental health issues
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Students in Lewiston are leading the way when it comes to talking about mental health. Lewiston's Youth Advisory Council hosted a discussion Thursday night about the issue. Several studies have shown that the pandemic accelerated a youth mental health crisis that was already building. Educators say it's...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close
Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
A merry return to pre-pandemic holiday madness in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since 2019, one of downtown Portland’s most popular holiday shopping events is back. Merry Madness starts Thursday, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. It's described as a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza. If you're lucky enough to get a...
Lisbon Public Works employee helps woman cross sidewalk under construction
LISBON (WGME) -- A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday. Lisbon Public Works employee Johnny Westleigh was working on Main Street when he noticed a woman with a cane approaching an uneven sidewalk. Westleigh offered her his arm, and the two crossed the sidewalk...
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
Comments / 1