Finger Lakes Clinical Research seeks participants for new ADHD study
They say they are looking for patients ages 18 through 55 who are currently in treatment for the condition to play a video game created by the company Luminosity.
Local health experts recommend early screenings for colon cancer
If there is no family history of colon cancer, the recommended age for screening is 45.
13 WHAM
RIT and MCC host machinist workshop
Henrietta, N.Y. — The demand for skilled workers is high and there are opportunities right here in Rochester. Friday, Rochester Institute of Technology along with Monroe Community College and local businesses hosted a recruiting and workshop event to build the next class of machinists. The goal is to spread...
New York State sees 64% increase in confirmed flu cases
Senator Chuck Schumer called for the US Department of Health and Human Services for help as flu and RSV cases are skyrocketing in the region
13 WHAM
ROC the Future gets a new executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit ROC the Future has a new executive director, Brian Lewis. Lewis replaces Jackie Campbell, who retired as executive director after serving in that role since 2015. Lewis was introduced at an event on Friday at Monroe Community College. He spoke about the group’s mission...
13 WHAM
Local businessman thanks RCSD teachers
Rochester, N.Y. — A local businessman is showing his appreciation for city school teachers while also honoring his mom's memory. Friday, 130 teachers and staff members at school 12 were treated to a catered lunch, courtesy of Jarrett Felton. In the past , teacher appreciation lunches were held a...
NYSDOH warns of fentanyl in street drugs, use expected to spike during holidays
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The State Department of Health has issued a warning about fentanyl in opioids, cocaine, and other street drugs — saying with fentanyl — even casual or occasional use can result in death. Julia Ritzler-Shelling works at the Mocha Center, a part of Trillium Health. She says during the holiday season, it’s […]
WHEC TV-10
Some with health problems have barriers to getting flu shot in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s that time of year when many are rolling up their sleeves to get a flu shot. But those not medically able to leave their homes are running into brick walls trying to find someone to bring the vaccine to them. Deb Antoniades’ 12-year-old grandson...
13 WHAM
Ginny Ryan honored with inaugural Go Red for Women Leadership Award
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 120 people rocked red to raise awareness of heart disease Thursday at the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. The event has been an opportunity for women to share their experiences. The American Heart Association presented longtime 13WHAM anchor Ginny Ryan with the first-ever...
13 WHAM
Rochester to host FAFSA Fest for students preparing for college
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is hosting an event this weekend to help college-bound high school seniors navigate the complex world of financial aid. FAFSA Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center on North Clinton Avenue. The event is meant to...
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
WHEC TV-10
Mortgage companies try to right wrongs of Monroe County’s redlining history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new state report shows people of color in the Rochester region are still feeling the effects of redlining decades after it was first exposed. Mortgage companies are trying to make up for it. It typically comes down to three things when a lender is determining...
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update December 6
NEW COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
13 WHAM
PAB appoints new interim executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has announced Sherry Walker-Cowart as the agency's new interim executive director. The interim role will steward the PAB's formation of crucial internal procedures, determine where the agency needs help to grow and outline a strategic planning process. Walker-Coward will bring more than...
13 WHAM
Penfield unveils Wall of Heroes
Penfield, N.Y. — One local town has a new way to honor those who serve. The Penfield Community Center unveiled a new Wall of Heroes on Wednesday, honoring those actively serving in the military. Family and friends of those honored were emotional as photos of their loved ones went...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY
On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
13 WHAM
President, CEO of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women retires
Brighton, N.Y. — The President and CEO of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women has retired. Pam Baker has served in the role since January of 2019 and guided the school through the COVID pandemic. She will be available as an advisor through the end of the...
13 WHAM
Seneca Park Zoo presents inaugural Conservation Warrior Award
Rochester, N.Y. — She's a conservation warrior - that's the name of the award Patricia Wright received from Rochester's Seneca Park Zoo. The renowned anthropologist was in Rochester on Thursday to discuss the work she has done in Madagascar to earn this honor. "Well, we established a national park,...
ROC Around the Clock Holiday Market features over 50 vendors
Organizers of the market describe the event as a great opportunity for holiday shopping, as well as a great way to support local artists and businesses.
