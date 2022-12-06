ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

RIT and MCC host machinist workshop

Henrietta, N.Y. — The demand for skilled workers is high and there are opportunities right here in Rochester. Friday, Rochester Institute of Technology along with Monroe Community College and local businesses hosted a recruiting and workshop event to build the next class of machinists. The goal is to spread...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ROC the Future gets a new executive director

Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit ROC the Future has a new executive director, Brian Lewis. Lewis replaces Jackie Campbell, who retired as executive director after serving in that role since 2015. Lewis was introduced at an event on Friday at Monroe Community College. He spoke about the group’s mission...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local businessman thanks RCSD teachers

Rochester, N.Y. — A local businessman is showing his appreciation for city school teachers while also honoring his mom's memory. Friday, 130 teachers and staff members at school 12 were treated to a catered lunch, courtesy of Jarrett Felton. In the past , teacher appreciation lunches were held a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ginny Ryan honored with inaugural Go Red for Women Leadership Award

Rochester, N.Y. — More than 120 people rocked red to raise awareness of heart disease Thursday at the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. The event has been an opportunity for women to share their experiences. The American Heart Association presented longtime 13WHAM anchor Ginny Ryan with the first-ever...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester to host FAFSA Fest for students preparing for college

Rochester, N.Y. — The city is hosting an event this weekend to help college-bound high school seniors navigate the complex world of financial aid. FAFSA Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center on North Clinton Avenue. The event is meant to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Cheddar News

NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update December 6

NEW COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

PAB appoints new interim executive director

Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has announced Sherry Walker-Cowart as the agency's new interim executive director. The interim role will steward the PAB's formation of crucial internal procedures, determine where the agency needs help to grow and outline a strategic planning process. Walker-Coward will bring more than...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Penfield unveils Wall of Heroes

Penfield, N.Y. — One local town has a new way to honor those who serve. The Penfield Community Center unveiled a new Wall of Heroes on Wednesday, honoring those actively serving in the military. Family and friends of those honored were emotional as photos of their loved ones went...
PENFIELD, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY

On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Seneca Park Zoo presents inaugural Conservation Warrior Award

Rochester, N.Y. — She's a conservation warrior - that's the name of the award Patricia Wright received from Rochester's Seneca Park Zoo. The renowned anthropologist was in Rochester on Thursday to discuss the work she has done in Madagascar to earn this honor. "Well, we established a national park,...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy