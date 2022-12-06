ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Hard Rock & Casino Bristol breaks ground at permanent location

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The dreary weather didn't stop the excitement at what will soon be Hard Rock Bristol. The next steps are now underway to make the project a reality -- after a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. Five months after the temporary facility, Bristol Casino: Future Home of...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

More than 9,000 issues resolved through Kingsport app

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 9,000 issues have been resolved in Kingsport, all thanks to an app. The city officially launched the app called ConnectKingsport in May of last year. The app allows residents to have a direct line of communication with the city to report a variety...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Big Stone Gap restaurant to open second location in Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Big Stone Gap restaurant will soon be opening a second location. Curklin's will be opening in the Old Mill building in downtown Lebanon. The restaurant received a $50,000 grant from the town of Lebanon to help with opening costs. Curklin's is set to open...
LEBANON, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia shooting victim identified, suspect still at large

(WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia have released the identity of a man shot and killed Thursday night. Police say Christopher Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died from injuries he sustained. Another man remains hospitalized in critical condition. The double shooting happened at a residence on Harvey Lane. Police...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Over 40 people indicted by Lee County Grand Jury in major drug roundup

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Over 40 defendants have been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in a major drug roundup. This comes after a nearly year-long investigation. Cleaning up the streets in Lee County, that was the goal of the roundup, which took place Friday. "These are...
wcyb.com

Small businesses owners recognized at 2022 KOSBE Awards

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Small business owners were recognized at a special breakfast in Kingsport Thursday morning. News 5's Rebecca Pepin hosted the KOSBE Awards. It stands for Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship. Thursday was a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Motor bikes stolen from Abingdon church

ABINGDON, V.a. (WCYB) — The search continues for five motor bikes reported stolen from a church in Abingdon. The pastor of Church of Dirt, says the bikes were stolen between Saturday and Sunday of last week. Three of the bikes belonged to church members, the two other belonged to...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Sullivan Heights teacher charged with false reports suspended without pay

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher who was charged with false reports earlier this week has been suspended without pay, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski confirmed Harold Dalton's suspension Friday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office previously said Dalton made...
wcyb.com

Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol stores share most popular holiday gifts this season

BRISTOL, (WCYB) — It's the most busiest time of the year for shoppers who are looking for holiday gifts. Shopping for Christmas gifts for children, grandchildren, relatives, and each other," customers Danny and Paula Sims said. News 5 visited multiple businesses and asked what their most popular gifts are...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program receives large donation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program received a big helping hand Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough presented the program with a check for $5,800. The club makes a donation every year and said this year's donation is the biggest yet. Organizers said they...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

