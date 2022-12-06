Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Christmas on the Bayou cruises through Gulfport this weekend
Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, games, prizes and entertainment fill the 100 Men Hall this Saturday in Bay St. Louis for their "A Soulful Christmas" event. Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. First Baptist Biloxi shares...
WLOX
LIVE: 23rd Annual Christmas on the Bayou happening this weekend in Gulfport
It will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, the fog will settle back into South Mississippi leading to very low visibility overnight and through the morning hours of Friday. There will likely be a Dense Fog Advisory issued again tonight. As you plan your day, allow extra travel times to allow for any slowdowns on your morning drive. Temperatures will be warm again on Friday and through the weekend.
WLOX
St. Patrick hits the mat with first-year wrestling team
Biloxi High School saw eleven of its seniors sign to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level on Wednesday. GIRLS SOCCER: Ocean Springs vs. D'Iberville (12/06/22) Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST. Highlights from Ocean Springs' win over D'Iberville. BOYS SOCCER: Gulfport vs. Arnold (12/06/22)
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
WLOX
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Gulfport cafe
Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, games, prizes and entertainment fill the 100 Men Hall this Saturday in Bay St. Louis for their "A Soulful Christmas" event. First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST. |. Biloxi's First...
stjohnsource.com
Hurricane Hunters from Mississippi Return to Queen Louise Home Bearing Toys
Queen Louise Home was blessed with a highly anticipated visit from the Hurricane Hunters (403 Maintenance Group) on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Queen Louise Home has received support and resources from this wonderful group for over 12 years. Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport, Miss., held a toy drive to ensure that Christmas at Queen Louise Home is nothing short of magical! Master Sergeant Alejandro Negron, Master Sergeant Jay Homerbocker and Chief Master Sergeant Jeremy Lemieux all came bearing toys that encompassed the entire back wall of the home’s auditorium.
WLOX
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
WLOX
A Soulful Christmas rocks the 100 Men Hall this weekend
Gulfport Lake, Bayou Bernard, and other Gulfport waterways will be filled with colorful boats this Saturday for the 23rd Annual Christmas on the Bayou parade. Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas"...
WLOX
Eleven Biloxi athletes sign to play at the next level
Joseph DiFilippo has the reins as the head coach and he says he’s glad to be introducing the sport to so many newcomers and is embracing the challenge that comes with it. GIRLS SOCCER: Ocean Springs vs. D'Iberville (12/06/22) Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST. Highlights from...
WLOX
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up
Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are celebrating the final passage of legislation. Dense fog and unseasonably warm temperatures continue. Updated:...
WLOX
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.
WLOX
Locals ring for Salvation Army's Red Kettlethon with large fundraising goal
Gulfport Lake, Bayou Bernard, and other Gulfport waterways will be filled with colorful boats this Saturday for the 23rd Annual Christmas on the Bayou parade. A Soulful Christmas rocks the 100 Men Hall this weekend. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. |. Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs....
WLOX
Pascagoula gets tough on blighted properties
Gulfport FD, Air National Guard’s live tree fire demonstration encourages fire safety during the holidays. It’s a scenario that firefighters are all too familiar with during the holiday season: homes catching fire because of holiday decorations. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In D’Iberville, you can take a walk...
WLOX
Gulfport FD, Air National Guard’s live tree fire demonstration encourages fire safety during the holidays
In D’Iberville, you can take a walk through the history of the city with just a few steps. In January, there will be another public hearing to discuss the status of five more blighted properties in the city. Fog, unseasonably warm temps continue into weekend; rain chances return Sunday.
WLOX
Happening Dec. 10: Teachers-Only Comedy Tour at MGCCC iMPAC
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up rounds up bills of participating members to raise the money for charitable organizations in Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city...
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 9 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, December 12thand ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, December 15th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
Sea Coast Echo
It's a weekend filled with Christmas parades
If you like Christmas parades, you’re in luck, because there are a LOT of them scheduled this weekend, with the Christmas in the Bay Parade starting today (Friday, Dec. 9) at 6 p.m. in Old Town Bay St. Louis; the Kiln Fire Truck Parade rolling at noon on Saturday; The Kiln Horse Parade at noon on Sunday; and the Diamondhead Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Utility says service restored in part of George Co., low water pressure still possible
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A local utility service says water pressure is restored in George County’s Agricola community after reported outages throughout the day Thursday, Dec. 8. Combined Utilities, Inc. gave notice on its Facebook page Tuesday of scheduled maintenance at the Agricola well beginning that evening and lasting up to a week with […]
WLOX
Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon. The city says impacted areas are along the peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.
Comments / 0