Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
Drug task force searches Hyde Park man’s home for counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills
It was part of the ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills being sold in the Dutchess area.
News 12
Over 80 police officers graduate from Westchester Police Academy
Over 80 police officers recently graduated from the Westchester Police Academy. Photojournalist Karina Sorto-Kai was able to capture their final stop before reporting for duty at departments across the county.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $700,000 from Beacon body shop
Authorities say Suzanne Whitman, 55, of Poughkeepsie, was a bookkeeper at Fishkill Body Shop in Beacon.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
Police: Bridgeport man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm
Officials say Charles Young has already done time for illegally owning a firearm as a felon.
News 12
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
Police: 2 people fall from elevator shaft in Bronx Target store, 1 critical
Two people were injured in an elevator accident at a Target store in the Bronx.
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Surveillance video shows moments gunman robs Bronx Citgo gas station
Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Bronx Citgo gas station on Wednesday.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Suspect wanted for stealing $122,000 compact truck loader in Lindenhurst
The incident happened on Nov. 4 just before 5 p.m.
News 12
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
People involved in the search for a missing Hudson Valley woman who was discovered in a submerged vehicle on Thursday are puzzled as to how she could have been overlooked during initial search efforts. Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the...
Yonkers man pleads guilty in shooting death of sister
According to authorities, Jeffrey Hirschorn shot his 54-year-old sister Leslie outside their home during an argument in July 2020.
