Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself To Woman Inside Store
A man is in jail after he exposed himself to a woman inside of the Dollar Tree near 3rd and Lewis in October, police said. Investigators said they were able to find the suspect because the victim alerted a store employee, who got a picture of the suspect's license plate.
2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges After Alleged Home Invasion In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said two men were arrested on Tuesday concerning a home invasion that same day. BAPD said Ray Villalba, 20, and Elijah Titone, 24, were arrested and booked on multiple charges after officers said they broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Norman Place. BAPD...
Tulsa Police Investigating After Seizing $300,000 Worth Of Cocaine
Tulsa Police said they've seized $300,000 worth of cocaine, after they said an elderly woman was nearly scammed into mailing some of the drugs for someone else. Officers shared a photo of the 15 pounds of cocaine they recovered after serving a search warrant near 61st and Memorial. Someone scammed...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Several Cars, DUI
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several cars and before trying to run off. According to officers, Gilber Zuniga drove a van into the back of a car near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive on Wednesday. Police say he backed up over a curb and then hit the car again.
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker. Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
Emergency Crews Respond To Chemical Leak At Tulsa Business
Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a Tulsa business on Friday morning. According to fire officials, crews working at the BS&D Safety Systems facility, near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive, were cleaning chemicals and putting it into barrels. Officials say the barrels were incompatible with the chemicals, causing a phosphoric and sulfuric acid leak.
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
Families Of Murder Victims Gather For Annual Trees Of Remembrance Ceremony
The families of murder victims attended the annual Tulsa County tree of remembrance ceremony on Wednesday. The District Attorney’s office invites people to hang an ornament on the tree, to honor their loved one and make sure they are not forgotten. News On 6’s McKenzie Gladney joined us with...
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
City Of Tulsa Changes Public Meeting Format After Disruptions
The City of Tulsa has changed the format of some public meetings to limit disruptions from people who think a planning document is part of a government plan to seize property and implement the Green New Deal. Tulsa is updating the comprehensive plan, through a process called PlaniTulsa, and is...
Tulsa Dream Center In Need Of New Bus
The Tulsa Dream Center is working to get a reliable form of transportation to help transport the people it serves in the community. Leaders from the Dream Center say they have high hopes to acquire a used bus to help with their operations. NewS On 6's Autumn Bracey was live...
Broken Arrow Elementary Students Get Hands-On Learning With Coffee Cart Business
Elementary school students in Broken Arrow are learning hands-on what it takes to run a business with a student-run coffee cart. Friday morning is the best time of the week in Mrs. Williams fourth and fifth grade special needs class. "They are asking each day we come in, 'is it...
Saint Francis Launches At-Home Services With Dispatch Health
Saint Francis is launching a new way to bring medical care to the homes of patients who cannot make it to a doctor's office. The hospital teamed up with Dispatch Health to bring the in-home care for treatment of injuries, viruses, and even congestive heart failure. Dispatch Health said it...
Annual Christmas Parade Happening In Downtown Tulsa Saturday
The annual Tulsa Christmas parade is kicking off Saturday morning in Downtown Tulsa. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Detroit. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn was live during News On 6’s Saturday morning newscast as people gather for the annual holiday event.
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
