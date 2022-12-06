ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox ‘had a good sense’ Xander Bogaerts was leaving before he signed with the Padres

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted that he knew Bogaerts was likely leaving even as reports swirled that the two sides were close to a contract agreement. Xander Bogaerts’s decision to leave Boston for San Diego late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning was a surprise to many. It wasn’t just because he was actually leaving the Red Sox, but there were also several rumors indicating that a deal for him to remain was imminent.
The signing drama Odell Beckham tried to create ended up being a dud

Is anyone perched anxiously on the edge of their seat, waiting with bated breath to see where Odell Beckham Jr. is going to end up? Other than, of course, Odell Beckham Jr.? The talented, lightning-rod receiver has conducted his own personal free-agent tour in the past 10 or so days, visiting three teams that have much more important issues on their respective plates — like making the playoffs and chasing a Super Bowl title. This Beckham tour — a visit with the Giants, his former team; the Cowboys, who’ve been most vocal about their desire to have him; and the Bills — has...
