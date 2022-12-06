Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies Could Use a Four-Man Platoon with Harper Out
The Philadelphia Phillies have heaps of positional versatility on their bench. The DH role allows them to utilize their talents effectively.
Red Sox ‘had a good sense’ Xander Bogaerts was leaving before he signed with the Padres
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted that he knew Bogaerts was likely leaving even as reports swirled that the two sides were close to a contract agreement. Xander Bogaerts’s decision to leave Boston for San Diego late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning was a surprise to many. It wasn’t just because he was actually leaving the Red Sox, but there were also several rumors indicating that a deal for him to remain was imminent.
Sources: Saints, coaches and player fined over $500K by NFL
The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints, several of the team's coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan more than $500,000 for faking an injury during Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.
The signing drama Odell Beckham tried to create ended up being a dud
Is anyone perched anxiously on the edge of their seat, waiting with bated breath to see where Odell Beckham Jr. is going to end up? Other than, of course, Odell Beckham Jr.? The talented, lightning-rod receiver has conducted his own personal free-agent tour in the past 10 or so days, visiting three teams that have much more important issues on their respective plates — like making the playoffs and chasing a Super Bowl title. This Beckham tour — a visit with the Giants, his former team; the Cowboys, who’ve been most vocal about their desire to have him; and the Bills — has...
Comments / 0