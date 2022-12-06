ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Here’s the story behind Oregon’s year-round Christmas store

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8kl0_0jZco14h00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s Christmas 364 days a year in Lincoln City, where Barbe Jenkins-Gibson has owned and operated the Christmas Cottage for more than 48 years.

Although the year-round Christmas store is almost entirely dedicated to the holiday, Jenkins-Gibson said that business has been good enough to keep the Christmas Cottage open seven days a week. The store is closed twice a year, on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

“In 48-and-a-half years, I’ve never had a day that I didn’t make a sale,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyFTZ_0jZco14h00
Inside the Christmas Cottage in Lincoln City, Oregon. Photo provided by Jenkins-Gibson

The 75-year-old Southeastern Oregon native envisioned opening her own business after she graduated from the University of Portland in 1969 and spent several unfulfilling years as a secretary for Portland General Electric. With no prior business experience, she decided that she needed a unique business model that would allow her to learn the trade without competition.

Ho, ho-no! These holiday plants are toxic to pets

“At that point, I had high hopes in life,” she said. “I was young and wanted to be independent and on my own and create something that nobody else was doing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5ZtN_0jZco14h00
The Christmas Cottage. | Jenkins-Gibson

Jenkins-Gibson said that she initially struggled to get the business up and running. Rejected for a small-business loan by every bank she approached, she decided to open the unlikely shop using her life savings.

“I went to the banks for loans, and they all told me to go to psychiatric counseling,” she said. “They didn’t want to talk to me, so I took my life savings, put it in the bank, borrowed it back and started my business.”

Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home

The Christmas Cottage officially opened on June 6, 1974, and has been in business ever since.

Avoiding products that she finds in big-box shops, Jenkins-Gibson said that she tries to offer unique, high-quality items like German-made nutcrackers and ornaments imported from all over the world. She also prides herself on selling personalized holiday items that cater to as many human experiences as possible.

“We are inclusive,” she said. “We include all religions, sexual orientations, colors of skin, countries, whatever I can find. I try to include everybody in the world so that everybody has something here.”

After dedicating her life to the holiday, Jenkins-Gibson said that the true meaning of Christmas is to honor your personal relationships with love and forgiveness. Married for more than 30 years, Jenkins-Gibson said that she plans to celebrate Christmas with a quiet day at home with her loving husband.

“It’s pretty hectic this time of year,” she said. “I’m thankful every day for this. Every night when I get home, my husband and I pour what we call a “happy day.” He has sparkling water and I have a little glass of wine and we toast to how fortunate we are that we’re healthy, love each other and business is good. We toast how wonderful life really is if you try to make it that way.”

The Christmas Cottage is located at 3305 Highway 101 in Lincoln City. The store is open to walk-in customers and mail orders customers through phone or email from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Babs Bunny
3d ago

I love this place. I was just there in September and I purchased a couple nutcrackers and several ornament. They have the best selection and brings back memories from when I went to the Christmas market in Frankfurt Germany every year and looked at all the beautiful or aments the different vendors had for sale. The best ever... Love it there.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hh-today.com

Another sign signals a big tree’s demise

For the second time since just before Thankgiving I came across a yellow sign on an Albany tree. Signs like this give the neighbors notice that the tree will be felled. This sign, which I saw on Dec. 7, is tied to a big pine on Harrison Street near the corner of Front Avenue. It happens to be on my favorite bike route, which takes me along the Willamette riverfront to the east end of old Albany.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner

The Oregon State Hospital – and the state’s wider mental health system – is failing and unable to stop the cycle of people who repeatedly don’t get help until they are arrested, state lawmakers heard Thursday. The challenges are myriad: People often cannot access care they need until after they are arrested and sent to […] The post Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
The Times

Bridgeport Village hosts holiday fun, opens new stores

Santa Claus and holiday activities are now on tap at the shopping complex in Tigard and Tualatin.Bridgeport Village is gearing up for the holidays with a number of special events featuring Santa, holiday characters and choirs. At the same time, the shopping complex — which is divided between Tigard and Tualatin, with a small piece in neighboring Durham — is celebrating the remodeling or addition of several news stores. From now until Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will meet with children in Santa's Cozy Collage, a custom-built structure where children can find out if they are on Santa's "nice"...
TIGARD, OR
hh-today.com

A chance to learn something, destroyed!

For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
ALBANY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy