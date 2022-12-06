ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Kennel cough or dog flu? Doctors warn of new outbreak affecting pets

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TG2nk_0jZcnu3q00

ORANGE VILLAGE , Ohio (WJW) — As flu cases increase nationwide in humans, there’s new concern about an outbreak of the dog flu .

Veterinarians warn the increase in holiday travel could quickly make the spike among pets worse. Dr. Earle Rogoff, the owner of Orange Village Animal Hospital said a dog’s lifestyle is key to understanding the risk for infection.

Kirstie Alley’s cause of death revealed

“One dog walks into a kennel and all the dogs walk out of the kennel with it,” said Rogoff.

“If you’ve had your dog in a kennel or dog park or grooming with other dogs and three to five days later they start coughing, they get lethargic, show respiratory signs, then you definitely want to have them checked by a veterinarian.”

As families travel with their pets or leave them behind at a kennel this holiday season. Rogoff encouraged pet owners to ask management at boarding facilities, as well as family and friends with pets they plan to visit, about recent dog flu outbreaks.

“You don’t know that the dog in the cage next to your dog just didn’t travel from Chicago or travel up from the south where flu is more of a problem and could be exposing your dog,” he said.

VCA Animal Hospitals treat pets across the country and reports the dog flu is highly contagious. According to Dr. Rita Uhle, medical director at VCA Fairfield Animal Hospital in Lancaster, as many as 20% of dogs are asymptomatic. Once an outbreak begins, it is difficult to contain.

“100 percent of dogs, if they are exposed to the virus, are going to be infected with it because there is not innate immunity because it is a novel virus,” said Uhle. “Definitely poses a problem when you’ve got 20 percent of dogs that can spread and are highly contagious. That’s going to be driving your outbreak.”

After waiver from Panthers, Baker Mayfield lands new team

Uhle said the dog flu could become more widespread in Ohio because of travel and can be confused with other illness including kennel cough. Pet owners are encouraged to ask if vaccination is a good option for their dog.

“If you have questions call your veterinarian,” said Rogoff. “Dr. Google isn’t always accurate, and your veterinarian would be able to give you the best advice because they know you and they know your pet.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita veterinarians have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to both pets and people. Leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. It can be spread through direct contact with urine from infected animals. For...
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

78K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy