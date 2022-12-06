TO: Lawrence W. Fawcett, and Unknown Spouses, Guardians, Conservators, Trustees, Trust Beneficiaries, Heirs, Executors, Administrators, and Assigns of Lawrence W. Fawcett. You are hereby notified that you have been named Defendants in an action now pending before the Board of Revision of Knox County, Ohio, styled as Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Lawrence W. Fawcett, et al., Case No. 20BOR12-0306. The object of the Complaint is to determine your interest in, foreclose a tax lien upon, and sale by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio, of certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 66-02082.000, commonly known as 621 N. Sandusky St., Mount Vernon, Ohio, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Complaint further seeks to recover the costs of this action.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO