Notice Of Finding Of No Significant Impact And Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS. Knox County Board of Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite #161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 45030. (740) 393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements...
Tax Foreclosure
TO: Lawrence W. Fawcett, and Unknown Spouses, Guardians, Conservators, Trustees, Trust Beneficiaries, Heirs, Executors, Administrators, and Assigns of Lawrence W. Fawcett. You are hereby notified that you have been named Defendants in an action now pending before the Board of Revision of Knox County, Ohio, styled as Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Lawrence W. Fawcett, et al., Case No. 20BOR12-0306. The object of the Complaint is to determine your interest in, foreclose a tax lien upon, and sale by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio, of certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 66-02082.000, commonly known as 621 N. Sandusky St., Mount Vernon, Ohio, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Complaint further seeks to recover the costs of this action.
2021 Calendar Year End State Audited Financial Report
2021 Calendar Year End State Audited Financial Report has been completed by the Mid East Ohio Regional Council (MEORC) and is available for public inspection. Contact information: MEORC, 1 Avalon Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 740-397-4733, Cathy Henthorn, Executive Director.
General Election Audit
The Knox County Board of Elections will conduct their required audit for the recent November 8, 2022 General Election. The audit will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The recount will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar Street (3rd Floor), Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate: Mack Concrete
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
Flu outbreak keeps Dan Emmett Elementary closed for deep cleaning Friday
A flu outbreak that has kept more than 20% of students out of school for four days in a row has led Mount Vernon City Schools to keep students home from school on Friday, Dec. 9. “Other schools have had days where absenteeism has been high but not at the...
Monroe Township Trustees end of year meeting
The Monroe Township Trustees will hold their end of year meeting on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. The meeting will be held at 13980 Wooster Road, Mt. Vernon, Ohio. All meetings are open to the public. By order of the Monroe Township Trustees. Lisa Adams. Fiscal Officer. Monroe...
Notice of Regular Meetings of Public Bodies for 2023
Notice of Regular Meetings of Public Bodies for 2023. Pursuant to Sections 121.1 lofthe Ohio Revised Code and 111.01 (d) of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Mount Vernon, notice is hereby given that the Public Bodies of the City of Mount Vernon hold their regular meetings as follows:
Knox County Board of Health is moving its December monthly meeting
The Knox County Board of Health is moving its December monthly meeting to Wed., Dec. 14 at 6:30p.m. in the conference room at Knox Public Health, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd. , Mount Vernon. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact Pam Palm, Public Information Officer, 740-399-8002.
Free Building/Wood Shop
For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
Knox County Board of Elections Special Meeting
The Knox County Board of Elections will be holding a Special Meeting to discuss personnel (discipline) matters. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Knox County Board of Elections Office located at 104 E. Sugar Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Jeff Gottke.
