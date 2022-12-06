ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces intended nominee for Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues to announce names for her incoming administration.

On Tuesday, Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate Mike Mills as the Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Minnesota couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds state park

Mills founded Buffalo Outdoor Center, the state’s first log cabin resort, in 1976. The resort has hosted over 12 million guests and collected more than $1 million in tourism tax for the state since it opened.

Mills was the Arkansas Director of Tourism from 1982 to 1986. In 2018 he was inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame.

“Mike Mills is one of the premier outdoor recreation and tourism leaders not only in the state of Arkansas but across the country, and I am proud to announce my intention to nominate him as the next Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Crater of Diamonds State Park celebrates 50th anniversary this weekend

“I am honored that Governor-elect Sanders has nominated me to be the Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism – and ready to get to work growing our outdoor economy,” Mills said.

