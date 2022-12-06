Read full article on original website
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees talk to corporate about missing paychecks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at three Tennessee urgent cares are becoming desperate. For more than a month, they haven’t been paid. One worker says she must take out thousands of dollars in loans just to pay bills. WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek was there Friday after she was invited to a private corporate call with employees.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care executive responds after employees miss paychecks
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee healthcare company has attempted to explain claims of 30 to 40 employees at several of its urgent care locations not being paid in months. Healthcare Solutions is the parent company of Advance Care Medical, which is located in Clarksville, Columbia, and Chattanooga. A spokesperson...
clarksvillenow.com
5 Star Media Toy Drive continues Saturday in Clarksville, donate at Walmart on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you looking to give this holiday season? The 5 Star Media Group Annual Toy Drive began on Friday and will continue at Walmart on Madison St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can stop by and donate a...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
Not so special delivery: packages being left near street
We've seen them flung, swung, and thrown onto porches, but now some Middle Tennessee residents have a new complaint about package deliveries.
wpln.org
EPA scrutiny, 1,600 pages and secret math: TVA’s quest for more natural gas
The Cumberland Fossil Plant is a coal plant next to the Cumberland River in Stewart County. For 50 years, the Tennessee Valley Authority has burned coal in the rural community near Clarksville — but it plans to shutter its stacks by 2028 in exchange for another fossil fuel. TVA...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU undergraduate and graduate degree students celebrate commencement | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Friday morning, close to 350 undergraduate and graduate degree students from the College of Arts and Letters, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and College of Business graduated at Austin Peay State University’s Dunn Center as part of fall commencement.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
whopam.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
clarksvillenow.com
Who gets the money? Event displays, email say VIP Clarksville’s Black-Tie Ball was fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The former VIP Clarksville employee who was blamed for a promotion “error” resulting in a state investigation of the Black-Tie Ball says there was no error. And documents newly obtained by Clarksville Now show that the promotion of the ball as a fundraiser extended well beyond a single Facebook post.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU graduates first students from helicopter-focused aviation science program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Seven Austin Peay State University students made history on Friday, Dec. 9, when they became the first graduates of the College of STEM’s aviation science program. The University launched the program in 2019, giving APSU the state’s first and only helicopter flight school that awards bachelor’s degrees.
constructiondive.com
Turner teams up on $1B EV battery recycling plant
Project: Ascend Elements’ Apex 1 EV battery recycling plant. Turner Construction, Kokosing Industrial and SSOE Group landed a $1 billion design-build contract to construct an electric vehicle battery recycling facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the companies announced in a press release. SSOE will handle the design, while Turner and Kokosing will lead the build.
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
