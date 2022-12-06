ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Feeding America food distribution is Saturday

The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Who gets the money? Event displays, email say VIP Clarksville’s Black-Tie Ball was fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The former VIP Clarksville employee who was blamed for a promotion “error” resulting in a state investigation of the Black-Tie Ball says there was no error. And documents newly obtained by Clarksville Now show that the promotion of the ball as a fundraiser extended well beyond a single Facebook post.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU graduates first students from helicopter-focused aviation science program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Seven Austin Peay State University students made history on Friday, Dec. 9, when they became the first graduates of the College of STEM’s aviation science program. The University launched the program in 2019, giving APSU the state’s first and only helicopter flight school that awards bachelor’s degrees.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
constructiondive.com

Turner teams up on $1B EV battery recycling plant

Project: Ascend Elements’ Apex 1 EV battery recycling plant. Turner Construction, Kokosing Industrial and SSOE Group landed a $1 billion design-build contract to construct an electric vehicle battery recycling facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the companies announced in a press release. SSOE will handle the design, while Turner and Kokosing will lead the build.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Vanderbilt Hustler

Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services

The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

