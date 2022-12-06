Inside Netflix’s ‘secret club’ that streams movies early to a privileged few

‘Tis the season to settle in for a Netflix binge — but apparently not all Netflix menus are created equal.

According to the Wall Street Journal , a few thousand Netflix users have been granted special access to watch unreleased Netflix original TV shows and movies before they are officially released.

This secret society has been tapped to help the streaming giant iron any kinks out of its programs to pave the way for a seamless stream for its 223 million subscribers. Although only 2,000 members are enrolled, the mega-platform is reportedly unlocking the exclusive gate early next year for tens of thousands from all over the world, according to the Journal.

The special program, called the Netflix Preview Club, launched more than a year ago. Members reportedly fill out surveys after watching unreleased content. The feedback allegedly played a pivotal role in the 2021 film “Don’t Look Up,” with participants suggesting the movie become more comedic and less serious.

A report claims there’s a secret preview club that influences the streaming service’s programming. AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in “Don’t Look Up,” a Netflix movie the streaming giant’s preview club reportedly helped shape. Netflix

In a 2021 Reddit thread , a couple of people claimed to have received an invite to the coveted clique.

“Yes, it’s legitimate. You watch Netflix original movies before they’re released and answer survey questions about them. (You also have to sign an NDA because these truly are not released and still in final editing stage),” one user wrote.

“You get a special Netflix account and they email when they have a movie in there for you to watch. Usually you have to watch and review within a week.”

It’s unclear how these elite members are selected.

The Post reached out to Netflix for comment.

The content powerhouse suffered two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses this year and expects to keep spending on new shows and movies up to about $17 billion annually, according to the Journal. Subscriber growth resumed in the third quarter.