Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Amex Invests in Hotel Software Firm Selfbook
Hotel payment software platform Selfbook has landed a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. “The American Express brand is synonymous with global travel and payment security, and we are thrilled to have Amex Ventures be part of our investor base,” Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 8).
Brand Consolidation Key Amid Proliferation of Payment Options in Turkey
In Turkey, the proliferation of payment options has reduced consumers’ reliance on cash. In fact, similar to other countries, Turkey’s transition away from cash was significantly accelerated by the pandemic, a change that has gone hand in hand with the growth of the country’s FinTech ecosystem. According...
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
GameStop CEO: ‘Brink of Bankruptcy’ Turnaround Near Completion
GameStop’s CEO says the ailing retail chain is on the cusp of an unprecedented turnaround. While investors who saw the company post back-to-back sales declines and its seventh consecutive quarter of losses Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening might disagree, CEO Matthew Furlong said the path from “repairing decayed foundations” to “near-term profitability” was almost complete.
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
Study: Price Hikes Top Cost Cuts Among Main Street Merchants
Hurting Main Street SMBs have had little choice but to meet inflation with price hikes. PYMNTS analyzed this in the “Main Street Health Survey Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for A Recession,” where we see price increases as the inevitable SMB response to lower sales that result from consumer belt-tightening that’s been a theme all year.
Matera’s US Debut Seeks to Duplicate Brazil’s Instant Payment, QR Code Success
Patrick Devlin, president of Brazilian FinTech Matera, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that his company is setting the stage for the United States to see similar traction, especially when FedNow debuts next year. Pix, the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil only two years ago, is...
Italy Considering Tax to Reduce Bank Fees on Merchant Digital Payments
Italy’s ruling coalition may deploy a tax on banks in its fight against digital payments. The coalition’s proposed tax on banks — which has been dubbed a “solidarity tax” — would reduce the fees merchants are charged for accepting digital payments, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 7).
Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront
The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
Advertising in the Spotlight as UK Crypto Regulation Takes Shape
After months of debate, the U.K.’s crypto regulatory framework is taking shape. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the U.K.’s House of Commons debated the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB) which received cross-party support and will now go to the House of Lords for consideration. Overall, the government got...
Eurozone Banks May Have Trouble Repaying ECB Loans
Some Eurozone banks reportedly may have trouble paying back the European Central Bank (ECB). Banks are now repaying loans from the ECB’s Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) because the central bank raised the borrowing costs. Still, they may find it more difficult to raise funds in the current volatile markets, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9), citing the European Banking Authority (EBA).
Treasurers Juggle Simultaneous Demand for Liquidity, Compliance, Security and Growth
With limited tools and increased demands, corporate treasurers have their hands full right now. “As a treasurer, my mandate is to keep the cash safe at hand, and I really need to mitigate my risks. It’s not about outperforming or being too clever on that front,” Stephane Lintner, CEO and co-founder of Jiko, told PYMNTS.
Getir Reportedly Acquiring Gorillas Amid Grocery Delivery Industry Challenges
Even as ultrafast grocers struggle worldwide, Getir is reportedly acquiring Gorillas, with help from investors. According to European startup news outlet Sifted, sources familiar with the matter say that Getir, based in Turkey, will soon announce the deal to buy its competitor, with an additional $100 million investment in the Berlin-based company from Gorillas’ backers.
