Kirksville, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri players and fans celebrate their win

Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Body Located in Miller County

Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago

Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
PALMYRA, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri

The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
FLORIDA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision

Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, woman suffered moderate injuries in a Friday crash at the intersection of Route JJ and Highway 812. Lois Runnels, 78, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance after Taylor Truss drove her 2021 Ford E350 crossed the centerline and sideswiped Runnels' 2012 Toyota Highlander going the opposite direction, The post Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Veterans United’s holiday lights display opens tonight in Columbia

More than 1,000 visitors are expected to be at Veterans United’s main south Columbia campus tonight for VU’s third drive-through holiday light display. More than one-million lights have been put up. VU event manager Kylee Lawhead tells 939 the Eagle that this is the third year they’ve done this.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home

The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

