Columbia Missourian
Missouri players and fans celebrate their win
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
myozarksonline.com
Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
FOX2now.com
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
lakeexpo.com
Sponsoring The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade, COMC Keeps Investing In The Lake Community
Central Ozarks Medical Center has been providing quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979. COMC offers a wide range of services based on the needs of the communities they serve. In September COMC opened The HUB, A COMC Community Center on the Bagnell Dam Strip located at 1371 C...
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri
The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
krcgtv.com
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Parade Grand Marshal: Phyllis Marose Loves The Lake's Past, Dreams Of A Big Future
Some days are gifts, packaged like a set of nesting dolls. Pull them apart and put them together, they are more than the sum of their parts. Layers adding to a story. Each layer, unique and can stand alone, but it’s the fit of the togetherness that makes it special.
Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision
Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, woman suffered moderate injuries in a Friday crash at the intersection of Route JJ and Highway 812. Lois Runnels, 78, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance after Taylor Truss drove her 2021 Ford E350 crossed the centerline and sideswiped Runnels' 2012 Toyota Highlander going the opposite direction, The post Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
krcgtv.com
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
lakeexpo.com
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Veterans United’s holiday lights display opens tonight in Columbia
More than 1,000 visitors are expected to be at Veterans United’s main south Columbia campus tonight for VU’s third drive-through holiday light display. More than one-million lights have been put up. VU event manager Kylee Lawhead tells 939 the Eagle that this is the third year they’ve done this.
krcgtv.com
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
kjluradio.com
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
kttn.com
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
