UPMATTERS
Marquette streets filled Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A sure sign of the season is the Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade in Marquette. This year marks the 12th annual parade, presented by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. Vehicles and floats were all decked out in holiday cheer, adding to the many colorful characters along the route, Local 3’s Tom Kippen caught up with some, including the Grinch and some Star Wars villains who may just be on Santa’s naughty list.
UPMATTERS
Recreation Passport grants awarded for projects in Baraga and Delta Counties
BARAGA AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of 14 Recreation Passport grants on Friday. In total, $1,906,100 is being awarded for the projects across 13 counties, including two in the Upper Peninsula. In Baraga County, the...
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
Remember When This U.P. Man Used a Snow Blower to Battle a House Fire?
Back in 2011, a man from Diorite, Michigan (30 minutes west of Marquette) did something only a true Yooper would think to do and that's put out a house fire with a snow blower. One cold winter day in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Yooper Legend, Steve Liubakka noticed flames shooting out...
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
U.P. police identify pedestrian killed in Thanksgiving Eve hit-and-run
ISHPEMING, MI – Police in the Upper Peninsula have identified a pedestrian killed in a Thanksgiving Eve hit-and-run. WLUC-TV reported that 31-year-old Gregory John Retaskie, Jr. of Marquette was killed in the car vs. pedestrian crash that occurred near 440 Ready Street around 7:14 p.m. on Nov. 23. He...
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Marquette County Projects Recommended For Funding
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining...
UPMATTERS
Delta Animal Shelter’s December Pets of the Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, the Delta Animal Shelter has you covered for December’s Pets of the Month. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for all cats, kittens, and dogs at the...
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
WLUC
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
UPMATTERS
Drug arrests made in Baraga and Houghton Counties
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested in separate investigations by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Details of the arrests were outlined in a release from UPSET on Wednesday evening. UPSET detectives arrested Mark Granlund of Marquette on Sunday, December 4 on two felony...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System Releases Community Healtrh Needs Report
UP Health System (UPHS) is pleased to announce the release of our 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which detail the health status, behaviors, and needs of people living in Marquette and Houghton Counties. A CHNA is a systematic collection, assembly, analysis, and dissemination of information about the health of...
wnmufm.org
UPSET detectives make drug busts in 2-separate cases
(UNDATED) - A month-long investigation has lead to the arrest of a Marquette man on drug charges. The Upper Peninsula Drug Enforcement Team arrested. 27-year old Mark Granlund on December 4th on 2-counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-2nd Notice. UPSET detectives say Granlund was distributing methamphetamine in the Baraga County area. Granlund was arraigned in 97th District Court, and his bond was set at $10,000.
