Marquette, MI

UPMATTERS

Marquette streets filled Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A sure sign of the season is the Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade in Marquette. This year marks the 12th annual parade, presented by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. Vehicles and floats were all decked out in holiday cheer, adding to the many colorful characters along the route, Local 3’s Tom Kippen caught up with some, including the Grinch and some Star Wars villains who may just be on Santa’s naughty list.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Two Marquette County Projects Recommended For Funding

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Delta Animal Shelter’s December Pets of the Month

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, the Delta Animal Shelter has you covered for December’s Pets of the Month. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for all cats, kittens, and dogs at the...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Drug arrests made in Baraga and Houghton Counties

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested in separate investigations by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Details of the arrests were outlined in a release from UPSET on Wednesday evening. UPSET detectives arrested Mark Granlund of Marquette on Sunday, December 4 on two felony...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

UP Health System Releases Community Healtrh Needs Report

UP Health System (UPHS) is pleased to announce the release of our 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which detail the health status, behaviors, and needs of people living in Marquette and Houghton Counties. A CHNA is a systematic collection, assembly, analysis, and dissemination of information about the health of...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

UPSET detectives make drug busts in 2-separate cases

(UNDATED) - A month-long investigation has lead to the arrest of a Marquette man on drug charges. The Upper Peninsula Drug Enforcement Team arrested. 27-year old Mark Granlund on December 4th on 2-counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-2nd Notice. UPSET detectives say Granlund was distributing methamphetamine in the Baraga County area. Granlund was arraigned in 97th District Court, and his bond was set at $10,000.
MARQUETTE, MI

