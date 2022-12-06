Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!
The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
Mount Vernon News
Brian J. McKnight
HEATH – A masonic service for Brian J. McKnight, 50, of Heath will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on the Friday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A private burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Mount Vernon News
Thomas A. 'Tom' Hale
MOUNT VERNON – Thomas A. “Tom” Hale, 51, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and formerly of Richlands, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving daughters by his side. Tom was born June 7, 1971, in Richlands, the son of...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
Sean Lewis leaves Kent State for Colorado, how about Vince Kehres as replacement? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State has lost its best football coach in ... well ... decades. Sean Lewis has been hired as the new offensive coordinator to new Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Mount Vernon News
Free Building/Wood Shop
For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
wktn.com
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
