Mount Vernon, OH

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!

The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Brian J. McKnight

HEATH – A masonic service for Brian J. McKnight, 50, of Heath will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on the Friday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A private burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery.
HEATH, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Thomas A. 'Tom' Hale

MOUNT VERNON – Thomas A. “Tom” Hale, 51, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and formerly of Richlands, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving daughters by his side. Tom was born June 7, 1971, in Richlands, the son of...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
MANSFIELD, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Free Building/Wood Shop

For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
wktn.com

Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH

