Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand

Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Adele reveals British treat she brought to Las Vegas residency

Adele has revealed to her Instagram followers the British treat she brought with her for her Las Vegas residency.Pictures shared to the singer’s account document the third weekend of her Nevada concerts, as she posed with the confectionery backstage.Adele has previously professed her love for UK snacks in interviews, gushing over Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Heinz ketchup.“I carry little sachets of Heinz ketchup everywhere with me,” she told Vogue.“Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag... I have Heinz ketchup.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesStormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his lifeAdele fangirls over Shania Twain after realising icon came to her Las Vegas show
LAS VEGAS, NV
Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death. The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion

‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”
Fans treated to epic matches at wrestling show

A packed house at Monroe's FOP Hall enjoyed a full night of pro wrestling Nov. 30 at Insane Wrestling Revolution's IWR 16 — Goresgiving. Fans came in droves and really outdid themselves cheering, chanting and donating over two full carts of food and toys for the Insane Food & Toy Drive to benefit the Oaks of Righteousness Food Pantry and Homeless Shelter.
MONROE, MI
The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

