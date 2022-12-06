Adele has revealed to her Instagram followers the British treat she brought with her for her Las Vegas residency.Pictures shared to the singer’s account document the third weekend of her Nevada concerts, as she posed with the confectionery backstage.Adele has previously professed her love for UK snacks in interviews, gushing over Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Heinz ketchup.“I carry little sachets of Heinz ketchup everywhere with me,” she told Vogue.“Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag... I have Heinz ketchup.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesStormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his lifeAdele fangirls over Shania Twain after realising icon came to her Las Vegas show

