The top linebackers in the transfer portal as of Tuesday

Texas will likely be looking for depth at linebacker this offseason.

It’s one of the primary positions of need for the Longhorns as two starters will be departing for the 2023 NFL draft in DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey. It’s still unclear if Jaylan Ford will return or declare for the draft.

Regardless of whether Ford chooses to return to Austin, Steve Sarkisian’s staff could still use depth and veteran experience at the position. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the transfer portal is loaded with intriguing options already.

Oregon’s Justin Flowe and Oklahoma’s Clayton Smith are two of the biggest names that will be targeted by numerous Power Five programs across the country. Here’s a look at the top linebackers in the transfer portal at this time.

Justin Flowe - Oregon

Clayton Smith - Oklahoma

Dasan McCullough - Indiana

Ish Harris - Texas A&M

Ernest Hausmann - Nebraska