Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done
Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Red Sox already in play for big-name Xander Bogaerts replacement
If the Boston Red Sox are to lose shortstop Xander Bogearts in free agency, they seem to have a replacement in mind. Some of the Boston Red Sox faithful have dreaded the Hot Stove season, because there was a pretty strong possibility that they could lose starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency. Ahead of this past season, negotiations between both parties were unsuccessful, and Bogaerts was set to be one of the top shortstops available this offseason.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Rumor: Xander Bogaerts’ insultingly low Red Sox offer explains departure for Padres
Xander Bogaerts left the Boston Red Sox for the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a monster 11-year, $280 million contract in MLB free agency. Bogaerts’ Red Sox departure shocked many, but maybe it shouldn’t have, especially after news of Boston’s reported offer came out. The Red Sox...
Kevin Durant on Yankees signing Aaron Judge: ‘I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all’
Nets forward Kevin Durant was dismissive of Aaron Judge in his post-game press conference following Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, prompting him to issue an apology on Twitter.
Man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run set to cash in, auction house hoping for new record
Get your bids in... if you can afford it. The auction is set to end December 17.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
How the Padres broke Chaim Bloom, Red Sox over Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres stole shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox, and they may have broken chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The San Diego Padres watched as the MLB Winter Meetings took place in their city, and they wanted to get an agreement with one of the top free agents available. After striking out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge, they set their focus on Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. On the final night, the Padres and Bogaerts agreed to terms on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract.
Yardbarker
Intriguing Red Sox Prospect Stolen With First Pick In Rule-Five Draft By Nationals
The Rule-5 Draft takes place each December and gives teams who don't have a full 40-man roster the opportunity to draft players from other clubs who aren't on their 40-man rosters if they have been with the organization for a certain amount of time. Ward was drafted by the Red...
Red Sox offer to Xander Bogaerts was reportedly well behind Padres, other MLB teams
"The Red Sox did not finish second, third or maybe even fourth," according to Boston Globe reporter Peter Abraham. The Celtics beat the Suns 125-98 on Thursday. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each contributed a team-high 25 points in a dominant team performance. The Bruins were also dominant on Thursday,...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Kiké Hernández Is All Of Red Sox Nation After Reported Xander Bogaerts-Padres Deal
Kiké Hernández probably spoke for many, if not all Red Sox fans without even saying a word about Xander Bogaerts’ reported departure. Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million and now will depart Boston after nine seasons as its shortstop.
Rafael Devers says goodbye to Xander Bogaerts after he left Red Sox for Padres
Sometimes, it’s difficult to forget that free agency goes beyond what team a certain player suits up for the following season. Free agency can separate relationships and friendships built over years of conscious effort. Such is the case between Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts after the latter spurned the Boston Red Sox in free agency to sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
Cardinals should make a Jose Quintana upgrade with this trade
Now that Jose Quintana has signed with the Mets, the Cardinals are left to search for another arm to bolster their rotation. While the St. Louis Cardinals were busy looking to sign their replacement for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, Jose Quintana took the opportunity to sign with the team showing him the money.
Xander Bogaerts appears to take shot at Red Sox front office
The Boston Red Sox truly fumbled the bag with Xander Bogaerts, and he appeared to take shots at them for it after signing with the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox failed to keep Xander Bogaerts around, disappointing many fans and Bogaerts himself. This ultimately led him to opt out of his contract and hit free agency, in which he agreed to a massive 11-year deal worth $280 million with the San Diego Padres.
Braves insider continues to kill any optimism around Dansby Swanson
There has been a bad feeling about Dansby Swanson returning to the Braves for some time and one team insider is only killing any optimism further. One of the big concerns for Atlanta Braves fans this offseason was whether or not the organization and general manager Alex Anthopoulos would be willing to pony up big money to keep Dansby Swanson as the team’s shortstop as part of a stalwart young corps for the 2021 World Series champions.
Red Sox ‘had a good sense’ Xander Bogaerts was leaving before he signed with the Padres
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted that he knew Bogaerts was likely leaving even as reports swirled that the two sides were close to a contract agreement. Xander Bogaerts’s decision to leave Boston for San Diego late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning was a surprise to many. It wasn’t just because he was actually leaving the Red Sox, but there were also several rumors indicating that a deal for him to remain was imminent.
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2