Edna’s state drought continues; Final score 41-13 Franklin
UPDATE: The Edna Cowboys took on the defending class 3A-DII state champions, Franklin Lions, and could not keep up. The Lions kept hitting the Cowboys with multiple big plays down the field, including a trick play that made the score 21-7 at the half. Edna would shoot itself in the foot with penalties and turnovers. The Lions seemingly took advantage of every misstep, and it showed on the scoreboard.
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
Over 400 Methodist churches in Texas left United Methodist Saturday
VICTORIA, Texas – Over 400 Methodist churches in Texas left United Methodist last Saturday. The choice comes after a disagreement with the church’s rulings regarding same-sex marriage. Three local churches in Victoria share their opinion of the ruling. Officials at First United Methodist Church on 407 North Bridge St. say they are staying with the United Methodist Organization. Officials at...
18-wheeler turnover shuts down part of FM 1162
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of an overturn 18-wheeler on FM 1162 between County Road 413 and County Road 410. According to authorities, this is a one-vehicle crash with no injuries. However, the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time until...
Pet of the Week: Binks
VICTORIA, Texas – Today is Fri-yay, which is means it’s time for Pet of the Week. This week’s furry friend is Binks, a 3-year-old black cat at the Victoria County Animal Services. Go here to learn more about Binks. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Oversized load ‘clips’ powerline on Main Street
Photo courtesy: Carolina Astrain VICTORIA, Texas – According to the Victoria Police Department, at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers responded to 3809 N. Main St. in response to a possible hit and run crash. After the investigation, authorities discovered that there was no hit-and-run. Instead, an oversized load did “clip” a line, but no damage was done to...
TPWD Closes Oyster Harvest in Galveston, Matagorda Bay
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing TX-12 in Matagorda Bay and TX-5 in Galveston Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. This closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters. TPWD has...
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
Victoria Police investigating wheelchair theft
VICTORIA, Texas – A man at the Walmart at 9002 N. Navarro reported someone stole his wheelchair. It happened Wednesday, December 7, 2022 around 3:20 p.m. Police are investigating the theft. So far no arrests. A 25 News Now viewer called the newsroom to report they witnessed the crime. Apparently the man was using a motor scooter provided by the...
Crime: Lavaca County authorities search for suspects involved in ATM burglaries
SHINER, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a burglary took place at Beas Place in Shiner. The suspects broke the front glass door and pried open the ATM machine located inside. They then exited the store with a undisclosed amount of money. The Gonzales Police Department also reported that moments before Beas Place was burglarized, a...
VPD: One person arrested accused of speeding and crashing into a parked truck
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning an officer with the Victoria Police Department tried to stop a red charger accused of racing on Laurent St. As the driver approached Sam Houston he lost control and jumped the curb. The driver crashed into an unoccupied white truck parked in the Family Dollar parking lot. The driver of the...
Officials: Texas district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
Food bank want to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays
VICTORIA, Texas – Hunger never takes a holiday, and this season the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent needs your help to make someones holiday much brighter. The food bank says giving not only benefits them, it helps the many agencies they serve. Christ’s Kitchen, V-CAM, and many of the food banks in the Crossroads depend on our local...
Several arrested on drug-related charges in Queen City Park
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Dec. 5, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Taskforce conducted several investigations in Queen City Park related to the sale of illegal narcotics. The unit, comprised of officers from the Victoria Police Department’s Special Crimes Units, deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers from the Victoria DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID), arrested seven...
Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs
The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
55-year-old man dies from stabbing, 53-year-old woman and 8-year-old boy stabbed
VICTORIA, Texas – A 55-year-old man has died after he was stabbed and a 53-year-old woman and 8-year-old boy were also stabbed Monday night. The woman and boy have been taken to area hospitals. Victoria Public Information Officer David Brogger said that at 7:20 p.m. Monday, December 5 Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of...
