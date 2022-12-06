UPDATE: The Edna Cowboys took on the defending class 3A-DII state champions, Franklin Lions, and could not keep up. The Lions kept hitting the Cowboys with multiple big plays down the field, including a trick play that made the score 21-7 at the half. Edna would shoot itself in the foot with penalties and turnovers. The Lions seemingly took advantage of every misstep, and it showed on the scoreboard.

