Colorado State

ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
ALABAMA STATE
miscellanynews.org

Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences

The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
yr.media

My Experience: Hair Discrimination In The Workplace

For most of American history, naturally curly black hair has been mistakenly seen as unprofessional or even dirty, especially in the workplace. The CROWN Act was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition, in partnership with then-California state Senator Holly J. Mitchell, to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots in the workplace and public schools.
intheknow.com

Latina employees continue to face a wage gap that’s barely improved since 1989

For 2022, the Equal Pay Day coalition took up a more inclusive methodology to calculate the wage gap more accurately. The first Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 to raise awareness about the gender wage gap between men and women. The average working woman needs to work, full-time, to March 15 to match the pay of an average working man. Over the years, it has become clear that the gap varies among different communities, so other Equal Pay Days have been added to reflect the fact that many women of color have to work much longer into the year to catch up with the pay rates for white men.
CBS Miami

Everything you need to know about gender pronouns at work

It is increasingly common for professionals of all stripes to include a line in their digital signatures, below their name or title, indicating what gender pronouns they use. That may read something like "she/her/hers" or "they/them/theirs," and specifies how an individual wants to be addressed other than by their name. For some people who are gender nonbinary, or transgender, being misgendered can cause discomfort and anxiety."Being misgendered is a dehumanizing experience: it's being reminded again and again that you don't exist as your gender in other peoples' eyes," said Camy Seitz-Cherner, a co-founder of a tutoring cooperative who uses the pronouns...
Newsweek

Ending Affirmative Action Will Be an 'Earthquake' for Colleges, Companies

For some time now, it has been a foregone conclusion among most observers that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised by next summer to end the practice by colleges and universities of using race as a factor in admissions. Still, the intensity and occasional hostility with which the court's conservative majority grilled proponents of affirmative action at oral arguments on October 31 in two soon-to-be-landmark cases left its supporters pondering a previously unthinkable question: Will any approach to leveling the field for disadvantaged minorities be left come June, when the justices are expected to render their decision?
MICHIGAN STATE
forkast.news

Demanding data privacy is a feminist fight: Opinion

Autonomy over personal data continues to be a feminist issue. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has stripped individuals of comprehensive personal data protection. Girls’ and women’s access to healthcare is now restricted by law throughout the country, and many fear that their private online activity will be weaponized by enabling unchecked overreach of tech companies misusing data, illuminating the bleak future of digital privacy unless definitive action is taken.
parentingforbrain.com

Why Abusive Parents Maltreat and How To Break The Cycle Of Abuse

| Risk Factors That Cause Parents To Abuse | Effects Of Abuse (Statistics) | Protective Factors | How To Break The Cycle |. Abuse from parents can take many forms. There are times when it is obvious and other times when it is difficult to detect. The five types of...

