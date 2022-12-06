November sales of single-family homes on the Seacoast towns slid to the lowest November level since 2015, despite a November record 22 sales of $1 million or more, according to statistics from the Seacoast Board of Realtors. November single-family volume was off 11.7 percent from last year, the Realtors said, although it was actually up 5.6 percent from October, thanks in part to monthly record activity in the million-plus-dollar category. November’s median price of $715,000 was up 8.6 percent from last year. For the year, total sales volume is off 15.1 percent while the 11-month cumulative median price of $679,900 is up 10.6 percent from last year. As for condominium sales, they were down 20 percent from a year ago, although the monthly median price of $584,623 represents a 40.8 percent increase from 2021. For the year, condominium sales are off 15.7% but the median sale price is up a healthy 28.8%.

3 DAYS AGO