NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
WANTED: Tyngsborough ATM Thieves Who Escaped In Stolen Landscaping Truck
One theft was not enough for ski mask-clad individuals who used a stolen landscaping truck to get away with multiple containers of cash from an ATM in Tyngsborough, authorities reported. The suspects were seen making away with multiple containers of stolen cash.Tyngsborough Police Departme…
Multiple active shooter calls to NH schools determined to be a hoax
At least 14 schools in nine different cities and towns across the state were reportedly targeted. Over a dozen schools across the state of New Hampshire were reported to be under attack by active shooters Thursday morning, but the state’s Department of Safety (DoS) determined the calls reporting the shootings were a widespread hoax.
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to over four years in federal prison for robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man prosecutors call a "serial bank robber" will spend more than four-and-a-half years in federal prison. Eric Mohan, of Manchester, was sentenced Thursday for robbing six banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this year. Those include the Service Credit Union in Hampton, the Northeast...
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
Tyngsborough Police search for masked suspects in connection to ATM theft followed by pursuit
TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Tyngsborough Police is searching for masked suspects who took several containers of cash from an ATM on Thursday morning. Police were notified just after 3 a.m. about suspicious activity outside Enterprise Bank on Middlesex Road in Tyngsborough. Responding officers saw a truck, described by the 911 caller, leaving the area but when attempting to stop the vehicle it sped off prompting a brief pursuit, police said.
WCAX
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have obtained new photos of who they say is connected to a late-night shooting in the Northeast Kingdom. Police say the suspect is accused of firing several rounds in a parking lot on Church Street in the village of Orleans. Police say nobody...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. There have now been 2,829 deaths attributed to the virus in the state. In their weekly report, health officials announced 1,426 active cases, an increase from 1,192 active cases last Thursday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 217 new COVID-19 cases
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This is above the seven-day average of 198 cases per day. Health officials also reported one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 2,828.
WMUR.com
Moose spar, splash and swim: These are the top New Hampshire moose videos from 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared their videos of moose sightings across New Hampshire this year. Some were swimming, others were fighting and some were splashing around in wetlands. There are about 3,300 moose in the state, according to Fish and Game. They are found in all...
WCAX
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
November sales of single-family homes on the Seacoast towns slid to the lowest November level since 2015, despite a November record 22 sales of $1 million or more, according to statistics from the Seacoast Board of Realtors. November single-family volume was off 11.7 percent from last year, the Realtors said, although it was actually up 5.6 percent from October, thanks in part to monthly record activity in the million-plus-dollar category. November’s median price of $715,000 was up 8.6 percent from last year. For the year, total sales volume is off 15.1 percent while the 11-month cumulative median price of $679,900 is up 10.6 percent from last year. As for condominium sales, they were down 20 percent from a year ago, although the monthly median price of $584,623 represents a 40.8 percent increase from 2021. For the year, condominium sales are off 15.7% but the median sale price is up a healthy 28.8%.
franchising.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
WMTW
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. In mid-November, multiple threats of...
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
WMUR.com
Millions of visitors expected this winter in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures in New Hampshire are expected to start dropping this weekend, which would be good news for the state's tourism industry. New Hampshire tourism officials expect 2.9 million visitors to head to the state this winter. The Division of Travel and Tourism Development said those visitors will spend $1.3 billion this year, up from $1.2 billion last year.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals struggle with long wait times for patients in ERs
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are growing increasingly concerned about the long wait times patients are facing in some emergency departments. In some cases, patients are waiting hours to be seen, leading to a challenging winter ahead, hospital officials said. "In my 28 years of working in working...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best toy stores in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Where is the best place to shop local for toys in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Toy City has been open in Keene since 1972 and sells toys and board games for kids of all ages. 2 (tie). Noggin Factory! in Dover. Fans of...
