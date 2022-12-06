Local author tells stories of voices lost in the Yampa Valley

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emerald Mountain is getting a new trail following Steamboat council’s approval
The Routt County Rider proposal for a new bike-specific downhill trail was unanimously approved for Emerald Mountain at the Steamboat Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. As proposed by Routt County Riders President Craig Frithsen, the trail would qualify as the second directional trail on Emerald Mountain alongside...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark
Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return. “It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Holiday festivities in Oak Creek, Hayden promote community, shopping local
Holiday cheer will be at an all-time high at the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, as local businesses host events and specials throughout the day that will end with the tree lighting, and for the first time ever: fireworks. “We’ve gotten a donation from the city of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 3
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Up the hill, around the way. A dream, a vision — pioneer of her day. Learning lessons, making history. Yule...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Gives Day surpasses $1.2 million, with more than 1,800 donors
Despite an unpredictable economy and rapid inflation, members of the community opened their wallets for Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, which brought in $1.27 million to support local nonprofits in Routt and Moffat counties. While this year saw slightly less money than last year when $1.3 million...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Renovated Christy Sports perfect fit with Steamboat Resort base area improvements
A little past 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, store manager Tyler Kitchin and his staff began a new day and a new era inside the completely reimagined Christy Sports at the base of the Steamboat Resort. “We’ve always had world-class service,” Kitchin said. “We’ve always been great to our guests,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CDPHE Vaccine Bus Returns to Routt County for Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Vaccine Bus will return to Routt County next week offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. No ID or insurance will be required. If someone is getting a follow-up dose, they should bring their vaccine card. Registration is recommended, but not required.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Becoming servants: Students from Steamboat Christian Center aid recovery effort after Hurricane Ian
Houses were strewn around the landscape, as if they fell from the sky. Splintered wood was scattered everywhere, as if it was the aftermath of a giant game of Jenga. Some homes were gone with just a concrete foundation to hint that a structure ever existed there. “I was on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8. Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig. Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Improving soil health and drought resiliency in Routt County
You may have heard by now that the Routt County Conservation District kicked off a new soil health initiative in 2019. Recognizing that our landowners and agriculture producers face significant challenges of drought and unpredictable water supply, the district is uniquely positioned to assist through on-the-ground conservation support. In 2019,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County residents wait as post office works to correct delivery issues
About two weeks ago, Susie Allen noticed she wasn’t getting as much mail at her home south of Steamboat Springs, just off of Routt County Road 14, as she normally does. “We just noticed that because I wasn’t getting any mail … and after four days, at this time here, I knew something was up,” said Allen, who has lived in the same house since 1986. “I check (the mail) every day and it’s not there, so I was concerned about the information in my mail and if it would be used to steal my Identity.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
No injuries in accident near Steamboat II neighborhood
Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42. One of the vehicles collided with a traffic light pole. The collision involved a 2011 Chevy and an unknown model. No other details...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Express will suspend taxi service as demand plummets
Formerly known as Go Alpine, Steamboat Express has announced it will suspend its local taxi service while the company evaluates the program over the next 12 months. However, Steamboat Express’ service to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport and Denver will remain unchanged. “With the technology we had in place...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Robert N. Robinson Jr.
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County adopts $89M budget for 2023, with strong emphasis on recruiting, retaining staff
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Routt County commissioners took the final step to adopt the 2023 budget — an $89 million spending plan highlighted by key investments in county staff. The base minimum wage has been increased to $20 an hour for the lowest paid workers, pay scales have been adjusted to provide more room for advancement and all county staff got a 7% cost of living raise.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winter Start to kick off competition season at Howelsen Hill
The Winter Start ski jumping and Nordic combined competition coming Saturday, Dec. 10, will mark the beginning of the 2022-23 winter competition season at Howelsen Hill. The event is hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Division and will count as a U.S. Cup and Junior World Championship Team qualifier.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat winter athletes take on first World Cup events of the season
Traveling to Lillehammer, Norway, several Steamboat Springs skiers competed in various World Cup events between Friday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Steamboat ski jumper Annika Belshaw, 20, finished 33rd in her normal hill jump and 20th in her large hill jumps. Belshaw finished with 193.3 total points on her two jumps from the large hill with a long of 123 meters.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat City Council finalizes 9% STR tax, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Steamboat Springs City Council passed an ordinance on second reading to impose a new tax on short-term rentals, making way for the city to start collecting the tax on reservations made after Jan. 1. Reservations for this season made before Jan. 1 will not be subject...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Deadline for STR licenses extended to April 30
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, Dec. 6, Steamboat Springs City Council agreed with city staff’s recommendation to extend the deadline for obtaining a short-term rental license to April 30. City staff requested an extension because Steamboat’s software vendor, CityView, needs more time to configure the licensing software, which is...
Comments / 0