Mount Vernon News
High school boys' basketball briefs
Centerburg (2-1, 2-0) travelled to Danville (1-1, 0-1) for KMAC basketball action Tuesday, and the explosive Trojans' duo of Colton Martin and Grayson Reynolds supplied an onslaught of scoring in a 62-48 win. Centerburg's first quarter’s scoring was led by Reynolds and Martin. Reynolds hit a three and a pair...
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Ohio State Freshman Defensive End Omari Abor Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State freshman defensive end Omari Abor lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team. Abor, a former five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, played nine fourth-quarter snaps in the win over Arkansas State...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
Mount Vernon News
Steven Carl Catteau
BURBANK – Steven Carl Catteau passed away Dec. 2, 2022, along with his best friend and dog buddy, Sunny, from an automobile accident. Steve was born July 17, 1973, in Medina, Ohio. In the past few years, he had made his home in Burbank, Ohio. He graduated from Northwestern High School and earned an NJATC electrical apprenticeship from Local 38 in Cleveland. He had been an electrician for 29 years and currently was working with Gateway Electric as a foreman. He was proud to be a union guy.
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job
It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
ocolly.com
3 takeaways: Rebounds dominance leads OSU to win on Tuesday
After a five day hiatus from basketball, the Cowboys are back in the win column. OSU defeated Sam Houston State, 65-51. Here are three takeaways from Tuesday night’s contest. The Cowboys dominated the rebounding battle. OSU won the battle on the glass with ease, grabbing 37 of them on...
Mount Vernon News
Thomas A. 'Tom' Hale
MOUNT VERNON – Thomas A. “Tom” Hale, 51, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and formerly of Richlands, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving daughters by his side. Tom was born June 7, 1971, in Richlands, the son of...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
Mount Vernon News
Harold R. Williams, Jr.
MOUNT VERNON – Harold Robert “Harry” Williams Jr., 78, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. He was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Harold Robert Williams Sr. and Viola Gladys (Borer) Williams. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from September 1966 to October 1969. He married Margaret “Peggy Sue” (Sibble) Williams on May 25, 1971, who survives.
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Comments / 0