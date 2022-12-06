Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia football lands commitment from 5-star '23 recruit Samuel M'Pemba
On December 4, five-star prospect Samuel M’Pemba committed to the University of Georgia, adding to the team’s second-best recruiting class in 2023. M’Pemba chose Georgia over schools like Tennessee, Alabama and Miami. The almost 6-4, 240-pound edge rusher from IMG Academy is the fourth-best edge in the...
Red and Black
4 Georgia football players named to SEC All-Freshman Team
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams, safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jalon Walker and punter Brett Thorson were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Thursday. The Bulldogs had the second most members of the team behind only LSU’s six. Starks has 64 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions this...
Red and Black
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart named SEC Coach of the Year
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was named SEC Coach of the Year by the other coaches in the conference, according to an announcement from the SEC on Wednesday. Smart has now won the award in back-to-back seasons and three times overall since becoming the Bulldogs' head coach. In seven seasons...
Red and Black
Georgia football’s top plays of the 2022 season
Georgia football sits at 13-0 this season after winning the SEC championship 50-30 over LSU. With a College Football Playoff run on the horizon. Before the Bulldogs take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, here’s a look at the top plays of Georgia's season so far.
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball suffers 79-77 loss against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, failing to get the victory with a score of 79-77. The best performances of the day came from guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo who both led the Bulldogs in points. Roberts finished with a total of 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Oquendo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
Red and Black
Georgia hockey earns two victories during senior weekend
Georgia hockey's senior weekend concluded with matches against the Clemson Tigers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Dec. 2 and 4 at the Arkins Ford Arena at The Classic Center. During their game against Clemson on Dec. 2, fans participated in a fun activity called the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball starts fast, downs Mercer 84-44
Georgia women’s basketball used a hot start to bounce back and defeat the Mercer Bears 84-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Despite the 11:00 am start, the Bulldogs [9-2] showed no signs of sluggishness as they scored the first 13 points of the contest. The early dominance was fueled by huge margins in rebounding and points off of turnovers.
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball overpowers Furman 78-58
Georgia women’s basketball capitalized on its return home to Stegeman Coliseum, finishing with a dominant 20point victory over the Furman Paladins. Per usual, the Bulldogs used their defense to fuel their offensive momentum, with four Bulldogs reaching double digits in scoring, and fifth-year forward Brittney Smith concluding her night with 20 points, a tie of her season-high in scoring.
Red and Black
How to get copies of The Red & Black’s 2022 SEC Championship special issue and front-page posters
Our special issue will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here's information on how to get a copy of the issue, as well as updates on front-page posters. The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s SEC Championship win will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. We have free distribution at limited locations in Athens and will have some copies available for distribution by mail.
Red and Black
Indie South spotlights Athens artists with holiday market
For years, Indie South has brought a wide selection of handmade goods, decorations and jewelry to customers at their brick-and-mortar store on Hawthorne Avenue. While many know the modest storefront as a staple small business in Athens, this boutique not only contributes to the community of local artists, but supports them as well.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County Democrats host runoff watch party, celebrate Warnock win
Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County District 5 commissioner and vice-chair of the ACC Democratic Committee, hosted a watch party for the Georgia Senate runoff election results at Little King's Shuffle Club Tuesday night. Volunteers and supporters gathered over pizza and drinks after the polls closed at 7 p.m. With 100% of...
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission discuss firefighters’ union, affordable housing and more
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission met on Tuesday for a regular session, work session and special-called session. Items discussed included the Prince Avenue pilot project, affordable housing projects and an ordinance to allow the firefighters’ union collective bargaining rights. Special-called session. The special-called session was held to discuss...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Athens Cooks and Choco Pronto grand opening, holiday market and more
The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
