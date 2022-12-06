The Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, failing to get the victory with a score of 79-77. The best performances of the day came from guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo who both led the Bulldogs in points. Roberts finished with a total of 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Oquendo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO