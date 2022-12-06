Read full article on original website
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
Letter: An incredible volunteer effort to put on races
“Amazing” doesn’t quite cover how I would describe Beaver Creek races last weekend. Most races around the world involve armies of staff preparing the race course. Not so here in the Valley. We have a number of volunteers from all over Eagle County to care for it all.
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital
The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on a construction management...
Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal
Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
Grand Hyatt Vail offers specials for its 40th anniversary
Grand Hyatt Vail marks its fourth decade this season. To celebrate this milestone, Grand Hyatt Vail will offer special food and beverage promotions from now until Dec. 19. Stop by the beautiful Fireside Lounge and enjoy a signature cocktail made just for the occasion. The Chambord 75 blends one-half ounce gin and one-half ounce Chambord with bubbles for a festive looking and tasty drink garnished with sage and a berry and can be purchased for $10.
Beaver Creek opens Rose Bowl, Strawberry Park as more snow piles up
Snowy conditions greeted skiers and snowboarders on Tuesday morning, with Vail and Beaver Creek each reporting another 6 inches of snow to start the day. The Eagle County ski resorts have received 22 inches in the last five days, the latest in a good snow season that keeps getting better.
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain
Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
Eagle County’s Shop with a Cop holiday event is the biggest yet
Local children and first responders got into the holiday spirit on Tuesday for this year’s valley-wide Shop with a Cop event. Every year, law enforcement agencies across Eagle County collect donations for an evening of shopping, gift wrapping, visiting Santa, food and fun. This year, 118 elementary school students...
Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District
Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
SSCV Impresses in slaloms and giant slaloms at the Stifel Success NorAm Series Competition
This past week, FIS Alpine athletes headed to Copper Mountain for the Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s current and former athletes performed well in slalom and giant slalom events, taking home two overall podiums, three junior podiums (year of birth 2002-2006 athletes) and eight top-10 positions across the four days of competition.
Gigging for a living: How local entertainers make it work in the Vail Valley￼
In the Vail Valley, après-ski is almost as popular as the skiing itself. What’s more fun than coming off the hill with your friends or family, grabbing a few beers, and bragging about your big air before singing along to a little “Brown Eyed Girl” or dancing in your ski boots?
Grand County Search and Rescue rescues hiker after avalanche near Berthoud Pass
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Grand County Search and Rescue entered the field to save a stranded hiker who had triggered an avalanche near Colorado Mines Peak, north of Berthoud Pass. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger as considerable on Dec. 3 — a three on the center’s five-catergory rating. Since Thursday, Dec. 1, Grand County had experienced high winds and heavy snowfall, increasing avalanche risk.
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
