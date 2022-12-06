ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital

The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
FRISCO, CO
Vail Daily

Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal

Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Grand Hyatt Vail offers specials for its 40th anniversary

Grand Hyatt Vail marks its fourth decade this season. To celebrate this milestone, Grand Hyatt Vail will offer special food and beverage promotions from now until Dec. 19. Stop by the beautiful Fireside Lounge and enjoy a signature cocktail made just for the occasion. The Chambord 75 blends one-half ounce gin and one-half ounce Chambord with bubbles for a festive looking and tasty drink garnished with sage and a berry and can be purchased for $10.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain

Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District

Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

SSCV Impresses in slaloms and giant slaloms at the Stifel Success NorAm Series Competition

This past week, FIS Alpine athletes headed to Copper Mountain for the Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s current and former athletes performed well in slalom and giant slalom events, taking home two overall podiums, three junior podiums (year of birth 2002-2006 athletes) and eight top-10 positions across the four days of competition.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Grand County Search and Rescue rescues hiker after avalanche near Berthoud Pass

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Grand County Search and Rescue entered the field to save a stranded hiker who had triggered an avalanche near Colorado Mines Peak, north of Berthoud Pass. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger as considerable on Dec. 3 — a three on the center’s five-catergory rating. Since Thursday, Dec. 1, Grand County had experienced high winds and heavy snowfall, increasing avalanche risk.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

