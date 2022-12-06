Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan predicts he’ll defeat Terence Crawford to “shock the world” on Saturday
By Chris Williams: David Avanesyan says he’s going to “shock the world” on Saturday night by defeating the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in their bout on December 10th on BLT Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A defeat for Crawford would...
Boxing Insider
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch
“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo will get stepped on says Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: More and more, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is planning his future around a mega-fight against undisputed Jermell Charlo at 154 rather than Errol Spence. Crawford says he’ll move up to junior middleweight to challenge Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for his undisputed championship in the first half of next year if he still holds the belts after he defends against Tim Tszyu next.
worldboxingnews.net
Shannon Briggs and his relentless skimpy pants Klitschko trolling
Shannon Briggs had beef with Wladimir Klitschko that lasted years and included some memorable moments. Briggs trolled Klitschko constantly, not least after the Ukrainian powerhouse posted a picture to social media in his pants. The former heavyweight champion has had it in for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ for many years now. He...
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
Boxing Scene
Tank's Trainer: They Still Don’t Wanna Give Him His Props; We’re Putting Everybody On Notice
Calvin Ford feels Gervonta Davis doesn’t get anywhere near the type of respect the fighter he has long trained deserves. According to Ford, even detractors should start to think differently about the 28-year-old knockout artist after he embarks on what they expect will be a very successful 2023. Ford and Davis expressed respect toward undefeated Hector Luis Garcia during a press conference Monday in Washington, D.C., but Ford noted that Davis will beat the Dominican southpaw in a way that’ll turn heads.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez battles Caleb Plant in early March
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and David Benavidez will meet in early March in a WBC super middleweight final title eliminator on Showtime to decide a mandatory for Canelo Alvarez. Technically, it’s a fight to decide the mandatory for undisputed champion Canelo, but as Jose Benavidez, Sr....
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
worldboxingnews.net
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo
By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington says Luis Alberto Lopez is “coming into the lions den” on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Josh Warrington is counting on his fans to give him the energy to defend his IBF featherweight title against mandatory Luis Alberto Lopez this Saturday night on December 10th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Warrington vs. Lopez will be shown live on DAZN. Hopefully,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
realcombatmedia.com
WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO
WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ + UNDERCARD PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES. “Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Leeds. After a rollercoaster year of Taylor-Serrano at Madison Square Garden, Leigh Wood against Michael Conlan one of the fights of the year, Canelo against Bivol, Canelo against GGG, AJ against Usyk, last week Chocolatito against Estrada – all around the world, it ends on Saturday night in Leeds with an unbelievable night of boxing. Josh Warrington, the IBF Featherweight World Champion, makes his mandatory defence against Luis Alberto Lopez. It’s a World Championship double-header – all-Australian female fight on the card as well, a tremendous fight for the IBF Bantamweight World Title – Ebanie Bridges against Shannon O’Connell. So much more to come. This is a night with a difference, not only is it the elite atmosphere of the Leeds faithful, but it’s England vs. France. We’re kicking off around 2pm in the arena on Before The Bell. 7pm we break for England vs. France, and then 9pm we kickstart again with Felix Cash, Ebanie Bridges and Josh Warrington. This is going to be a wild day of sporting drama. We cannot wait.”
Yardbarker
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao assesses Jordan Clarkson's fighting stance
Manny Pacquiao knows talent when he sees it. Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors over an incident with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Late in the fourth quarter, Kuminga blocked a Clarkson shot attempt and came down with the loose ball. Clarkson then hit Kuminga with a hard wrap-up foul, which Kuminga took exception to. Tempers flared, and Clarkson squared up his fists as if ready to fight. Take a look.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk “almost done” for Feb 18th or Mar 4th in Middle East
By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is close to being done for February 18th or March 4th in the Middle East, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. Assuming Fury makes it through training camp without physically falling apart and needing to postpone, fans will see an excellent fight between him and Usyk early next year.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena
Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
Comments / 1