WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail Services Officers fired, arrested for separate offenses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office following separate offenses, HCSO announced on Friday. According to officials, Cody Hunley, 36, recently experienced a mental health crisis while working and, as a result, damaged computer equipment. During the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
WLWT 5
Clermont County resident Thomas Mills remains missing on 72nd birthday
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friends and acquaintances of Thomas Mills keep waiting on news about where he might be. "When I heard he was missing, it just broke my heart. It was so sad," Valerie Jerome said. Known by many as Tommy, Mills was last seen Tuesday outside his...
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
WLWT 5
Police responds to reports of an assault with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Police responds to reports of an assault with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
WLWT 5
West Clermont Middle School student suspended, accused of making threatening statement
BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been suspended after officials were made aware of a possible school threat this week. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday school officials were made aware of a sixth-grader who made threats of "shooting up the school" while in class.
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
Family of 1978 murder victim fights her killer's parole, new program could help
A man convicted in a Blue Ash murder more than four decades ago has another chance to walk free, but his victim's family hopes a Hamilton County program will help keep him in prison.
WKRC
Local mother accused of causing son's death given permission to attend his visitation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman accused of causing the death of her son gets to say goodbye to the boy. A judge approved a request from Molly Krebs to attend the visitation for 3-year-old Jaden. She was in the Justice Center, having been arrested earlier in December on charges...
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
WLWT 5
ATF increases reward for information on who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's residence
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for information leading to an arrest after shots were fired into the home of a Hamilton County prosecutor. It happened on Nov. 17 around 11:55 p.m. when Green Township police responded to a report of...
Fox 19
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Homicide victim memorial service to be held in Dayton
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Street.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for suspects responsible for vandalizing Hillel House
CINCINNATI — Police are looking for the people responsible, for vandalizing the Cincinnati Hillel building across the street from the University of Cincinnati. Investigators have released photos of two suspects. The organization says the suspects destroyed plants, threw dirt at the building, broke spotlights and turned over trash cans.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
WLWT 5
Family of missing Clermont County man: 'It's a big black hole not to have him'
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concern continued to grow Thursday in Clermont County where the search continued for a missing man with autism. Seventy-one-year-old Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning outside his apartment complex in Pierce Township. He was reported missing Wednesday when Clermont County Senior Services arrived to pick him up, and he was nowhere to be found.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Twin Oak Lane in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Twin Oak Lane in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
