ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Zydeco Crawfish Festival adding Friday night concert event

Saturday will be the same all-day live music and mudbug celebration. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Zydeco Crawfish Festival is expanding to two days iin 2023 thanks to a $30,000 grant from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism’s Sports and Events Commission. The dates for 2023 are April 21-22.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas events happening at OWA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can head to OWA this holiday season to experience a Winter Wonderland full of Christmas activities, events, and special offers. From shopping and dining in Downtown OWA to perhaps even meeting Santa Claus, they have it all at OWA Parks & Resort. Holiday Express – A...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

Microwave Chocolate Fudge with Lucy Greer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Microwave Chocolate Fudge. Prep Time: minutes. Cook Time: 2 minutes. Ingredients. 16 oz powdered sugar. ½ cup cocoa powder. ¼...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak plans service to Mobile starting next year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak plans to start its long-awaited service between here and New Orleans next year, but key details – including cost – are still to be worked out. Last month, Amtrak reached a settlement with the Port of Mobile, Norfolk Southern and CSX. The terms of that settlement are confidential until the Surface Transportation Board approves it. But if it does, as expected, it will pave the way for passenger rail service in Mobile for the first time since 2005.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
PENSACOLA, FL
usahealthsystem.com

USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes moves to Mapp Campus

The practice sees patients with diabetes, adrenal disorders, osteoporosis, and thyroid and pituitary disorders, and helps patients manage their weight and metabolism. The USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes clinic located in Daphne has now relocated to the USA Health Mapp Family Campus at 21950 Alabama 181 in Fairhope. “We are...
FAIRHOPE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

68 Ventures Companies Donate To Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation

Seven 68 Ventures companies donated a total of $5,000 in support of the BCSO Foundation’s annual Pheasant Hunt and Family Day. The holiday season is a time for giving, and several 68 Ventures companies have joined together to support the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) Foundation. The companies donated a total of $6,000 in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Family Day and Pheasant Hunt, to be used to support law enforcement officers during the holiday season and to fund other initiatives throughout the year.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy