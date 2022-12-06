Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Zydeco Crawfish Festival adding Friday night concert event
Saturday will be the same all-day live music and mudbug celebration. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Zydeco Crawfish Festival is expanding to two days iin 2023 thanks to a $30,000 grant from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism’s Sports and Events Commission. The dates for 2023 are April 21-22.
Christmas events happening at OWA
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can head to OWA this holiday season to experience a Winter Wonderland full of Christmas activities, events, and special offers. From shopping and dining in Downtown OWA to perhaps even meeting Santa Claus, they have it all at OWA Parks & Resort. Holiday Express – A...
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
Microwave Chocolate Fudge with Lucy Greer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Microwave Chocolate Fudge. Prep Time: minutes. Cook Time: 2 minutes. Ingredients. 16 oz powdered sugar. ½ cup cocoa powder. ¼...
Paid parking at Gulf Shores beach accesses could be going up
Looking for a parking place at the beach is always a challenge and it could be more expensive in Gulf Shores. The city council will vote on a recommendation Monday to increase parking fees at all public beach accesses.
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
Mobile paying nearly $5 million to boost cruise terminal months before Carnival’s return
Cruising will not resume in Mobile for another 10 months, and even after it does, the voyages will be seasonal running from October to May only. But the cruising industry fills up the city’s hotels and replenishes the government’s coffers to help pay off the debts incurred over 15 years ago to build the cruise terminal.
Record high temperatures along the Gulf Coast, why is that?
A stretch of record highs appear possible through the rest of this week
Amtrak plans service to Mobile starting next year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak plans to start its long-awaited service between here and New Orleans next year, but key details – including cost – are still to be worked out. Last month, Amtrak reached a settlement with the Port of Mobile, Norfolk Southern and CSX. The terms of that settlement are confidential until the Surface Transportation Board approves it. But if it does, as expected, it will pave the way for passenger rail service in Mobile for the first time since 2005.
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes moves to Mapp Campus
The practice sees patients with diabetes, adrenal disorders, osteoporosis, and thyroid and pituitary disorders, and helps patients manage their weight and metabolism. The USA Health Endocrine & Diabetes clinic located in Daphne has now relocated to the USA Health Mapp Family Campus at 21950 Alabama 181 in Fairhope. “We are...
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
68 Ventures Companies Donate To Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation
Seven 68 Ventures companies donated a total of $5,000 in support of the BCSO Foundation’s annual Pheasant Hunt and Family Day. The holiday season is a time for giving, and several 68 Ventures companies have joined together to support the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) Foundation. The companies donated a total of $6,000 in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Family Day and Pheasant Hunt, to be used to support law enforcement officers during the holiday season and to fund other initiatives throughout the year.
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
