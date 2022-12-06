Read full article on original website
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School wrestling posts impressive showing in tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School (B-UMS) Buccaneers wrestling team competed in the American Thoroughbred Tournament at South Morgantown Middle School on Saturday, with first place finishes from Haiden Tenney and Hunter Rohr, who led the team in points. Tenney (155 pounds) would win by a...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur swimming travel to Elkins for meet
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swim team lead by notable seniors Cadence Vincent and Preston Bennett competed at a dual meet against Elkins High School Wednesday, December 7, seeing them complete scores of 63 for the girls and 43 for the boys. The Girls Relay...
WVNews
Veltri rises to challenge in 4th, leads Grafton past Philip Barbour, 58-54
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A trio of 3-point makes had worked Philip Barbour into a five-point cushion, 41-36, over rival Grafton in the championship game of the Sam Bord Memorial Tournament at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium. Enter JT Veltri.
WVNews
Horne, Keener lead 3-0 Grafton to Sam Bord girls title
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With her team leading by three in the fourth quarter, Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a layup, got a steal and scored again. It was exactly what Bearcats coach Bartsel Keener has been preaching in the early stages of his first season in charge.
WVNews
Preston native named to state DHHR post
CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
WVNews
PATCH receives funding from Women's Giving Circle
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County was the recipient of a grant that will help to propel their programs into the new year. The coalition was one of seven recipients of awards from The Women’s Giving Circle of North...
WVNews
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club meets goal to place wreaths on veterans' graves
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club has announced that its goal to cover the veteran’s graves in the Terra Alta Cemetery has been reached. More than 600 wreaths are on their way from Maine being driven by a volunteer driver. They are due on Saturday. Also, on Saturday, volunteers will be planting flags to mark where the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17.
WVNews
A greater tomorrow: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is on a mission to improve children's health care, quality of life
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The need was obvious. The “how” of fulfilling that need would prove to be challenging but not insurmountable, especially when it meant better health care and quality of life for the children of West Virginia. Open for about two months now, WVU...
WVNews
Community calendar 12.09
• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
WVNews
County commission asked to help fund repairs to Bull Run Road
KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners are being asked to contribute $50,000 of federal stimulus money toward repair of the Bull Run Road to make it safe for emergency service providers to travel. The request was one of several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) points of business that Commissioners Don Smith...
