foxillinois.com
Holiday tree collection in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The city of Champaign is having a holiday tree collection. This free collection program is available to all residential properties within the City's corporate limits. The date has been set as Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. City residents must place their tree within four feet of...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Salvation Army needs volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Salvation Army is ready to “Do the Most Good” for the community this Holiday Season. The Salvation Army is a international organization with the mission to support and care for those in need within their communities. The holiday season is a vital...
foxillinois.com
3 people displaced after apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — An apartment fire in Charleston leaves three residents displaced. Around 8:20 a.m. the Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of W Hayes for a structure fire. The first crews on the scene say they found smoke and fire coming from the rear of...
foxillinois.com
Danville mayoral candidate petition challenged by Mayor Williams
DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP) — The petition for Danville mayoral filed by candidate Jacob Lane is coming under question by Mayor Rickey Williams. Williams filed an objection against opponent Lane saying a percentage of his signatures were not valid on his petition. The Danville Election Commission said they sent a...
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
foxillinois.com
Grad students hold 'study protest' for better contract benefits
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Graduate Employee Organization (GEO) at the University Of Illinois at Urbana Champaign is protesting to show what they say is their worth to the campus. GEO is tutoring students in the Illini Union from now until hopefully 8 a.m. Friday morning. The organization says...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Coroner release cause of student death
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Champaign Coroner has released new information about the death of the Urbana Middle School student. Lucas Cristobal, 12, was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. in the Carle Hospital Emergency Department. Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Wednesday, at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy...
foxillinois.com
City gets rights to demolish historic tower
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The historic building known to many as the "Bresee Tower" or "Collins Tower." However it's identified, the city of Danville now has the right to tear the structure down after receiving rights to do so from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The city received the...
foxillinois.com
Holidays can lead to a decline in mental health for some
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The holidays are known as a time of fun and family, but for some it can be a challenging time. There are several factors that can trigger a decline in mental health during the holidays. Whether it be the changing of the seasons, stress from...
foxillinois.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
foxillinois.com
Counties fear budget cuts after cash bail ends
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — With the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA) removing cash bail this January, some Illinois counties are worried how their court system will operate and be paid for. Detainees paying bond money have helped to keep the court system running, but it may soon be a thing...
