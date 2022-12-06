ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Stay at Hobbiton: ‘Lord of the Rings’ set goes up on Airbnb

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tr4DU_0jZcl9Ai00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wished you could stay in the Shire? While you won’t find Frodo or Bilbo Baggins there anymore, starting Dec. 13, a few lucky guests will be able to book stays at “Hobbiton” — the shooting location for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogy films.

Located in New Zealand’s Waikato region, the area came to be known as “Hobbiton” after its verdant green acres served as the idyllic home of the Hobbits, small humanoid creatures central to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” books. And now, it’s up for short term rental, Airbnb announced in a release Tuesday.

“The One-and-Only Hobbiton” listing goes live Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. GMT. The cost to stay is only $6 USD per night — but you’re going to need some luck securing a booking. Only three individual two-night bookings (for up to four guests) will be accepted, Airbnb says. Stays will be hosted in 2023 on March 2-4, March 9-11 and March 16-18.

Guests must also be at least 18 years of age, and have verified Airbnb profiles with positive stay histories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01N5Hi_0jZcl9Ai00

In addition to lodging, Airbnb says guests will be treated to an evening banquet at the Shire’s most famous local pub and restaurant, The Green Dragon Inn, along with a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton set and more. Overnight stays will take place inside “a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home” decorated by the film trilogies’ creative director.

Best of luck if you try booking. Visit Airbnb for more details.

Impact of the ‘Rings’

While Tolkien’s works remained popular after his death, the introduction of the first film trilogy — which began with 2001’s “The Fellowship of the Ring” — catapulted Middle Earth and its characters into another stratosphere. The three films were critical hits (“The Return of the King” won the 2003 Academy Award for Best Picture) and commercial blockbusters (box office gross of about $2.9 billion).

Together, the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies have earned around $5.8 billion globally across six films, according to box office data resource The Numbers.

The films, especially the first trilogy, are widely considered among the greatest blockbuster films — or films, period — and their impact continues into new iterations. Commerce giant Amazon paid nearly $250 million to Tolkien’s estate for television rights to create its “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” prequel series, which premiered in September.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
CALHOUN, LA
TMZ.com

'Lord Of The Rings' Movie Set Listed On Airbnb For 2-Night Stay

"Lord of the Rings" fans can properly geek out ... because anyone wanting to travel to Middle-earth and channel their inner Bilbo Baggins can do so by spending the night in one of the most iconic sets the franchise has to offer. The original Hobbiton village, featured in the 'LOTR'...
MyArkLaMiss

Junction City School District placed on lockdown

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
JUNCTION CITY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy