Where the top 2023 uncommitted recruits are trending

By Peter Warren
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7Jyy_0jZcl6WX00

December has arrived and Early Signing Period is coming very soon. Most of the nation’s best recruits are currently committed — but not all of them. Here is where things stand for some of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Five-star EDGE

School:

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 11

On3 NIL Valuation: $260k

On3 RPM: Alabama 49.5%, Ohio State 41.1%, Florida 7.7%, Notre Dame 1.3%

The Skinny: The former Notre Dame commit was perceived to be a heavy Alabama lean in the aftermath of his decommitment. The Crimson Tide are still the favorite but Ohio State has made it a fight.

Five-star DL James Smith

School: Montgomery (Ala.) Carver

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 13

On3 NIL Valuation: $213k

On3 RPM: Alabama 42.3%, Georgia 27.6%, Auburn 23.1%, Florida 4.4%, Texas A&M 1.0%

The Skinny: Smith and Qua Russaw, his high school teammates and fellow five-star, are a package deal. Alabama is the favorite for both with two visits, including a December official, planned for the next dew weeks.

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor

School: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 15

On3 NIL Valuation: $310k

On3 RPM: Michigan 37.0%, LSU 28.5%, South Carolina 24.5%, Maryland 4.1%, Penn State 1.4%

The Skinny: Harbor has had some recent shakeups in his recruitment recently, including the emergence of Georgia in his recruitment. He said Sunday that the Bulldogs are likely to receive an official visit, replacing Miami. Harbor is on track to commit in February.

Five-star OT Samson Okunlola

School: Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy

On300 Ranking: No. 16

On3 NIL Valuation: $223k

On3 RPM: Miami 70.5%, Florida 25.6%

The Skinny: The Hurricanes may be the favorite but the Gators have put in the work in recent weeks. Okunlola was on campus for a multi-day unofficial visit last week and still could take an OV to the school in December.

Five-star EDGE Damon Wilson

School:

Venice (Fla.) High

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 17

On3 NIL Valuation: $194k

On3 RPM: Georgia 62.5%, Ohio State 29.4%

The Skinny: Georgia has taken the lead in the recruitment as Wilson looks forward to making his decision. He told On3’s Chad Simmons he has made his decision.

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks

School: Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 18

On3 NIL Valuation: $241k

On3 RPM: LSU 84.5%, Alabama 6.0%, Florida 3.3%

The Skinny: Ricks reclassified to the 2023 cycle earlier this month, dramatically shortening his timeline. That movement coincided with the rise of LSU and a visit to Baton Rouge, La., for the Alabama game. This has become the Tigers race to lose.

Five-star LB Anthony Hill

School: Denton (Texas) Ryan

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 20

On3 NIL Valuation: $243k

On3 RPM: Texas 87.5%, Texas A&M 7.9%, Oklahoma 1.7%

The Skinny: Hill decommitted from Texas A&M on November 7 and went on an unofficial visit to Texas that weekend. The Longhorns are the presumed favorite in the race but Inside Texas says it is not a lock that he ends up in Austin.

Five-star EDGE Qua Russaw

School: Montgomery (Ala.) Carver

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 21

On3 NIL Valuation: $210k

On3 RPM: Alabama 74.7%, Auburn 14.2%, Florida 4.4%, Georgia 2.9%

The Skinny: RPM is much higher on Alabama for Russaw than Smith but both predictions give Alabama the best chance.

Five-star TE Duce Robinson

School: Phoenix Pinnacle

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 22

On3 NIL Valuation: $195k

On3 RPM: USC 54.2%, Georgia 36.2%, Texas 6.0%

The Skinny: USC and Georgia have emerged as the favorites for Robinson heading into the final stretch of 2022. The Trojans have been at or near the top for months, while the Bulldogs rise has been a later development.

Five-star DL

School:

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 23

On3 NIL Valuation: $211k

The Skinny: Uiagalelei has never been in a rush to make his decision and has said he hopes to make it the last possible day of the Early Signing Period.

Four-star CB Javien Toviano

School: Arlington (Texas) Martin

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 55

On3 NIL Valuation: $156k

On3 RPM: LSU 95.0%

The Skinny: This is LSU’s race to lose and it appears the Tigers are ahead by a wide margin.

Four-star DL Jordan Hall

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 58

On3 NIL Valuation: $114k

On3 RPM: Georgia 85.6%, Florida 4.5%, Alabama 3.1%, Florida State 1.5%, LSU 1.2%

The Skinny: Georgia leads for Hall but the race is far from over. Alabama, in particular, has made him a top priority.

Four-star EDGE Rueben Bain

School: Miami (Fla.) Miami Central

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 80

On3 NIL Valuation: $122k

On3 RPM: Miami 61.1%, Auburn 33.9%, Alabama 1.4%,

The Skinny: The hometown Hurricanes have the lead for the impact defensive player, but Auburn is not giving up on this one.

Four-star CB Rodrick Pleasant

School: Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 90

On3 NIL Valuation: $133k

On3 RPM: USC 84.2%, Oregon 5.6%, California 3.9%, Boston College 2.4%

The Skinny: USC is poised to finish the recruiting cycle on a high note thanks to its success on the field this season, and Pleasant would be a huge pick up.

Four-star EDGE Tausili Akana

School: Lehi (Utah) Skyridge

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 103

On3 NIL Valuation: $115k

On3 RPM: Texas 19.0%, Texas A&M 16.6%, Oklahoma 11.4%, LSU 9.5%, Nebraska 7.2%, Tennessee 4.9%, Auburn 4.9%

The Skinny: One of RPM’s most wide-open races among top recruits, there are multiple different directions Akana could go with his decision.

Four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens

School: Indianapolis Lawrence Central

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 130

On3 NIL Valuation: $118k

On3 RPM: Ohio State 97.5%

The Skinny: Mickens decommitted from LSU last week and the buzz has been hot on the Buckeyes over since then. There are currently four RPM predictions for Ohio State.

Four-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot

School: Temple (Texas) High

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 137

On3 NIL Valuation: $6.6k

On3 RPM: TCU 64.9%, Texas 27.8%, California 1.5%

The Skinny: Harrison-Pilot will be taking his recruitment to February but has scheduled two official visits this month to TCU and Houston. He said they will be the two schools he will focus on going forward

Four-star ATH Jelani McDonald

School: Waco (Texas) Connally

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 148

On3 NIL Valuation: $6.6k

On3 RPM: Texas 99.1%

The Skinny: This is a race that feels all but wrapped up but there can always be changing tides in a recruit in the year 2022.

Four-star OT Spencer Fano

School: Miami Gulliver Prep

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 150

On3 NIL Valuation: $110k

On3 RPM: Utah 85.7%, Oregon 4.4%, Michigan 3.0%, Clemson 1.9%

The Skinny: Oregon had the lead for a while for Fano but Utah has done a good job down the stretch ahead of Fano’s commitment date to wrangle some momentum.

Four-star CB Daniel Harris

School: Miami Gulliver Prep

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 159

On3 NIL Valuation: $6.6k

On3 RPM: Georgia 64.4%, Penn State 33.0%

The Skinny: Harris decommitted from Georgia two weeks ago, and Penn State emerged as the new favorite. But the Bulldogs never gave up on Harris and it looks like he is likely to return to the recruiting class.

Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano

School: New Caney (Texas) High

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 172

On3 NIL Valuation: $15.8k

On3 RPM: Ole Miss 95.8%

The Skinny: Reescano decommitted from Michigan State at the end of October. In the time since then, Ole Miss has emerged as the favorite to land him.

Four-star safety Isaac Smith

School: Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 182

On3 NIL Valuation: $16.7k

On3 RPM: LSU 89.1%, Ole Miss 3.9%, Texas A&M 2.3%, Vanderbilt 1.4%

The Skinny: The Tigers are the favorite to go into Mississippi and land Smith but Ole Miss is still working hard to try and keep the in-state recruit home.

Four-star CB Jyaire Hill

School: Kankakee (Ill.) High

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 187

On3 NIL Valuation: $17.9k

On3 RPM: Michigan 87.4%, Illinois 9.7%, Notre Dame 1.3%

The Skinny: Hill was originally trending to stay in-state at Illinois but Michigan has taken over in this race.

