Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill
I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Mattapoisett Christmas School Bus Lights Up SouthCoast
A Mattapoisett school bus driver has taken Fun 107's Light Up SouthCoast to a whole new level. Dianne Freitas loves her holidays, and she loves bringing out the fun of the holidays for the kids who ride her bus. "I started slowly last year; it was my first year working...
New Bedford 12-Year-Old Dances Her Way Into Whitney Houston Biopic This Christmas
When it comes to dancing, it's more than just an extracurricular activity for one New Bedford girl. It's a passion -- a passion that has landed her one of the biggest roles of her life so far. 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto is a seventh-grader at Keith Middle School. She has been...
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Fairhaven Hound Who Loves Belly Rubs Back in Shelter Since April After Being Returned [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is back, and today is going to the dogs. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are able to share the stories of loveable animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are waiting to go home once and for all -- including Boomer, who is waiting to meet you at Fairhaven Animal Shelter.
Wareham’s Iconic Lindsey’s Restaurant Officially Listed ‘For Sale or Lease’
Wareham’s iconic Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, which permanently closed on November 28, has been formally listed with a realtor. After the abrupt closing, owner Cheri Lindsey told Fun 107’s Michael and Maddie on November 29 that the restaurant and the four homes also on the property were being put up for sale, and the listing is now active for sale or lease.
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa
One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
Buzzards Bay ‘Dive Bar’ Will Give You Something for Your Lindsey’s Gift Card
The sudden closing of Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has left a lot of questions in its wake, not the least of which is what should people do with their unused gift cards?. One self-proclaimed “dive bar” in Buzzards Bay is offering up a little something in exchange for the...
Mae Lipp, Wife of WBSM’s Stan Lipp, Passes Away at 92
I consider the late Stan Lipp one of WBSM's radio icons. His wife Mae Lipp passed away unexpectedly on December 2 at the age of 92. Stan Lipp was the host of WBSM's "Open Line" from 1964 until 2001, and he predeceased her in 2017. Whether it was helping her...
Natick business buzz: Top 10 taxpayers; Shubh Kitchen specializes in eggless baked goods
Think your property tax bill is hefty? Maybe looking at those from Natick’s top 10 taxpayers will give you some comfort. The big new entry on the list is utility Nstar. Director of Assessing Eric Henderson says this is due to valuation methodology change. The top 10 taxpayers’ slice...
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
New Bedford Welcomes Back Silmo Syrup Just in Time for the Holidays
No matter how old they may actually be, everyone who stepped into the Kilburn Mill Saturday morning felt like a kid again, once they had a bottle of New Bedford’s most beloved beverage booster in hand. Silmo Syrup has returned after a two-decade hiatus, and this holiday pop-up event...
Nantucket Continues Its Takeover of the Seaport with the Expansion of Stubbys
The all-day Nantucket restaurant plans to open a Boston location in spring 2023. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Nantucket has quite a hold on South Boston: There are three island imports on the waterfront, a.k.a. the Seaport District, plus a...
