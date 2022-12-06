ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill

I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa

One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Nantucket Continues Its Takeover of the Seaport with the Expansion of Stubbys

The all-day Nantucket restaurant plans to open a Boston location in spring 2023. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Nantucket has quite a hold on South Boston: There are three island imports on the waterfront, a.k.a. the Seaport District, plus a...
